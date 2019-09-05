Police use of controversial facial recognition technology deemed lawful

The case, brought by Liberty on behalf of its client, Cardiff resident Ed Bridges, is the first of its kind to legally challenge the police use of the mass surveillance tool in the UK.

Despite ruling that it “does entail infringement” of Bridges’ Article 8 privacy rights, the two presiding judges decided that South Wales Police’s use of AFR had “struck a fair balance and was not disproportionate,” making its deployment justified.

As such, South Wales Police can continue to use the technology.

The legal claim was originally brought forward following Bridges’ concerns that he had been tracked on two occasions: once during a peaceful anti-arms protest and another while out shopping in Cardiff.

The judgement detailed that approximately half a million faces, although not necessarily half a million individuals, may have been scanned across 50-plus AFR deployments since 2017.

“South Wales Police has been using facial recognition indiscriminately against thousands of innocent people, without our knowledge or consent,” said Bridges in response to the verdict.

“This sinister technology undermines our privacy and I will continue to fight against its unlawful use to ensure our rights are protected and we are free from disproportionate government surveillance.”

Right to appeal Bridges and Liberty will continue to campaign for an outright ban on police use of the technology while they appeal the decision, it has been confirmed. According to Liberty lawyer Megan Goulding: “This disappointing judgment does not reflect the very serious threat that facial recognition poses to our rights and freedoms. “Facial recognition is a highly intrusive surveillance technology that allows the police to monitor and track us all. It is time that the government recognised the danger this dystopian technology presents to our democratic values and banned its use.” Despite their ruling, the judges said “the future development of AFR technology is likely to require periodic re-evaluation of the sufficiency of the legal regime,” leaving the door open for further conflict over use of the technology. “I recognise that the use of AI and face-matching technologies around the world is of great interest and, at times, concern,” said South Wales chief constable Matt Jukes. “I’m pleased that the court has recognised the responsibility that South Wales Police has shown in our programme. With the benefit of this judgment, we will continue to explore how to ensure the ongoing fairness and transparency of our approach.”

Data protection watchdogs However, there has been a ground swell of concern over recent months, with data protection watchdogs and civil liberties expressing doubt over the legality of police AFR. In March, for example, the UK’s Science and Technology Committee was warned by the Information and Biometrics Commissioners that AFR should not be deployed by UK law enforcement until concern about its effectiveness were resolved. This was followed by a report based on research led by the University of Essex, which raised a number of concerns around the procedures, practices and human rights compliance during the Metropolitan Police’s AFR trials. The Information Commissioners Office also highlighted that any police force, or indeed private organisation, using live facial recognition technology is processing personal data and needs to pay attention to data protection laws. When asked whether the High Court ruling would change how the Metropolitan Police deployed AFR, a Force spokesperson told Computer Weekly: “The implications of this ruling for the MPS will now be carefully considered before a decision is taken on any future use of live facial recognition technology. “We believe the public would expect policing to use all available and proportionate means to catch violent offenders and it is right that we trial emerging technologies that could help us do so,” the spokesperson added.