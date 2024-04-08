Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

There have been a number of personnel moves to note in the past week, including some senior changes and a couple of well-earned promotions.

Infinigate Group The firm has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Marcus Meloni as CEO Europe. He brings with him more than 25 years’ experience in the business process outsourcing world . Prior to joining Infinigate, Meloni was chairman of Capita Europe. His fresh role will handle the European strategy for the business. “We welcome Marcus to the Infinigate family in what is a crucial role for our ongoing development as an EMEA-leading technology platform and trusted adviser for cyber security and cloud,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group. “Marcus brings the skills, experience and passion to infuse our organisation with renewed energy and inspiration to continue on our growth trajectory to €5bn revenue by 2027, leveraging the cyber security market opportunities for the whole of the channel.”

Synaxon The buying group has bolstered its team with the appointment of Anthony Hampson as account executive. He brings plenty of experience to the role, having spent seven years in sales and account management roles within the IT distribution sector. Miguel Rodriguez, managing director of Synaxon Hub, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Anthony who will be a valuable addition to our enthusiastic UK team. His experience working closely with partners means he has a really excellent understanding of their needs, and how Synaxon’s services can help them to grow, develop and thrive.”

Epson The firm has appointed Nick Taylor as the head of sales for its office printing division, where he will help to drive the conversion of businesses from laser to heat-free inkjet printing across the UK and Ireland. His CV includes plenty of print experience and he joined Epson in February 2020 to lead the partner channel within its Office Print sales team. “Having joined Epson just before the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s been a rollercoaster journey since and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working closely with our channel partners to sustain and grow inkjet’s presence in a continually developing market,” said Taylor.

Expel The MDR specialist has promoted its vice-president of engineering, Cat Starkey to become its chief technology officer. She will now be responsible for advancing the company’s technical vision and executing its overall strategy. “Cat has the distinct ability to pioneer innovation in ways that differentiate our offerings, while improving efficiencies that contribute to our financial success – giving Expel excellent engineering at scale,” said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder at Expel. “Her understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, coupled with the way she rallies her team and stakeholders to steer top-tier engineering innovations that benefit our customers, is a huge asset.”