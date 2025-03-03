Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s another busy week on the personnel front, with more promotions being announced, along with the arrival of some fresh faces, as firms across the industry look for growth.

Avanade The Microsoft specialist has updated its executive committee leadership structure as it looks to get the company ready to take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) and transformation. The committee members will report directly to Rodrigo Caserta, CEO of Avanade, who stepped into the role six months ago. “I am thrilled to introduce these newly appointed leaders, who will join our existing executive committee, each of whom brings deep expertise from Accenture and Avanade and a shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence,” said Caserta. The executive committee appointments include Danielle Brady, chief operating officer; Ashley Gatehouse, chief marketing officer; Rani Gopalakrishnan, global lead for advanced technology centres; Ruth Rowan, chief growth officer; and Nisha Verma, chief people officer.

Eficode The red carpet has been rolled out for Tony Hendrell, who steps into the head of managed services role at Eficode. He comes with more than two decades of experience, most recently leading Knowit Group’s managed services business across six Northern European countries. “Eficode’s strong reputation in managed DevOps tooling and proactive approach to cloud-first services present a compelling opportunity to accelerate growth,” said Hendrell. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in managed cloud operations and strategic partnerships to advance our global champion position while delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Epson The print and document management player has appointed Junkichi Yoshida as global president and chief executive officer. Effective From 1 April 2025, Yoshida will succeed Yasunori Ogawa, who will transition to chairman of the board. “As the person with whom responsibility for the company rests, I will work with the new leadership team to create an environment that motivates people, so that we all can unite and strive toward our common goals,” said Yoshida. “I will do everything I can to continue to expand the ecosystem of inkjet innovation and formulate the next 10-year strategic corporate vision to establish new growth drivers for Epson.”

Snom Technology The IP-based telephone and communication solutions player has announced two appointments, with Mark Wiegleb becoming vice-president of product and Mario Schenker becoming head of logistics and sales operations. “It is a pleasure to welcome Mark Wiegleb and Mario Schenker to their new positions. Both have extensive experience and a deep understanding of our company and the industry,” said Gernot Sagl, CEO of Snom Technology. “Mark has been instrumental in expanding our network of interoperability partners in recent years. His expertise and strategic mindset will help us to further consolidate our position as an innovation leader. Mario is a very established and valued employee who knows our company inside out. His experience in order management, sales operations and logistics is an ideal basis for managing these essential areas.”