Avanade sounds alarm over mid-market approach to AI

Microsoft partner Avanade has been tracking customer reaction to artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting some concerns with the current approach the mid-market is taking to the technology.

The channel player’s quizzing of customers has indicated the primary objective in adopting AI is to help cut costs, with expectations of rapid results in the first year.

That cost-cutting is often at the expense of staff, and the idea there could be a four-times return on investment (ROI) in 12 months is also generating unrealistic expectations among users.

Avanade is recommending the mid-market recognises the importance of valuing their people and using AI to enhance their experiences, ahead of using technology to drive down costs.

One of the main tensions with AI on a cultural level is the idea technology is going to replace humans, and there are signs that many across the mid-market are doing their bit to add to those anxieties.

The Avanade trendlines: AI value report 2025 found that 84% of respondents viewed the primary reason for deploying AI was to uncover cost savings and efficiencies through the replacement of staff.

Avanade’s research found that 80% of those business leaders it quizzed expected AI to affect the number of human roles by the end of 2025. As a result, there were already concerns around employee trust.