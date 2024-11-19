Alight looks to enhance Microsoft Teams Experience with Worklife

Cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services provider Alight has announced a partnership with Microsoft expert Avanade to integrate its Worklife product within the Microsoft Teams platform to allow employers to further enhance their employee benefits experience.

The application will be available to employers who use both Microsoft Teams and Alight Worklife, beginning with the next release of the latter. By integrating benefits access directly into employees’ daily software, Alight said that the integration will simplify benefits access, boost awareness, enable greater utilisation and enhance the overall employee experience and wellbeing.

Worklife is designed to deliver a personalised and intuitive employee experience with purpose-built workflows and real-time insights directly into Teams through features such as AI personalised recommendations; interactive virtual assistant (IVA); account summary; and ‘seamless’ access. The result is that employees can have personalised information and to-do lists related to their benefits and suggested actions with a dashboard within Teams, highlighting essential benefits and account information at a glance.

Alight partnered with Avanade to co-develop the integration to deliver secure user validation, personalised content and account summaries for each employee. Through this integration, employees can access their benefits and wellbeing information within the familiar Teams environment, minimising multiple logins or switching between applications. The synergy also uses Avanade’s experience with Microsoft solutions to enable a user-friendly experience that can enhance both productivity and engagement.

Commenting on what the integration could bring, Josh Welch, executive vice-president of product management at Alight, said: “Today’s workforce expects benefits interactions to be simple, intuitive and connected with their daily technology experiences. By partnering with Avanade to deeply integrate the unique content and capabilities of Alight Worklife into Microsoft Teams, we are excited to help employers continue to transform how they can better engage employees in their benefits and enable a better return on those important investments.”

Pete Daderko, senior director of Microsoft teams product marketing, added: “People should have in-the-moment access to critical HR information while using their everyday work tools. We continue to see the value in bringing the right HR information to employees where they need it, including Microsoft Teams. The Alight Worklife integration brings key information to employees directly in Teams so they can take actions on key benefits and wellbeing related transactions provided by Alight Worklife.”

Katie Brown, general manager of US Midwest at Avanade, said: “Avanade is delighted to partner with Alight as it continues to transform the benefits industry. Employers will be better equipped to meet the needs of their people strategy with a more seamless, intuitive and personalised experience that Alight is bringing to its clients.”