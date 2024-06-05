Collaboration suffers as businesses fail to adapt workplace technology

Current workplace environments in the UK are preventing different personality types from succeeding at work, leading to significant collaboration challenges, a drain on productivity and potential loss of talent, according to research by Apogee Corporation.

The research was conducted by the managed workplace services provider among 1,001 employees in the UK working for mid-size businesses with over 500 staff.

One of the key findings was that the choice of technology in allowing employees to reach their potential at work also depends on their personality types. Introverts were found to benefit from remote technology, with 30% stating it allowed them to communicate more confidently. In contrast, 84% of those regarded as extroverts claimed they were unable to work productively when remote, with 31% citing interaction as key to success.

Moreover, the remote technology currently being provided to employees was seen as blocking effective collaboration among workers. Overall, 79% of workers face issues with meeting technology when trying to collaborate with others. The main issues reported by staff included a poor experience compared to in-person interaction (22%), insufficient engagement from others (21%) and poor audio (19%).

Some 43% of introverts and 38% of extroverts felt that they lacked the appropriate tools to meet their targets.

The study found that because of the issues being faced, over a quarter (27%) of employees reported an inability to collaborate effectively, influencing their desire to stay in their current role. Almost a quarter (23%) of extroverts said they had looked for job opportunities elsewhere due to the inability to collaborate effectively.

Four-fifths of workers were also found to have challenges when using office devices and equipment, as 86% of introverts fail to see their productivity improve while working in the office.

As part of the survey, workers were also asked to report their attitudes toward artificial intelligence (AI). The findings revealed that twice as many extroverts (32%) versus introverts (16%) were excited about its potential, suggesting organisations must carefully consider emerging technology deployments in the workplace.

“Carefully selected technology solutions are key to ensuring that the future workplace is ready to meet individuals’ needs and provide a more balanced and supportive environment for everyone to succeed. No employee is the same. Everyone approaches tasks at work differently and therefore faces different challenges when it comes to collaborating with colleagues and maintaining productivity. Yet there is clearly a need for more adaptable solutions that match diverse working styles and needs,” said Apogee Corporation chief sales officer Carl Day.

“Business leaders should assess their current workplace and consider whether it is giving [their employees] a platform to use their skills effectively. The right digital solutions will build a workspace that provides those with introverted qualities more confidence, and those with extroverted personalities an opportunity for better engagement, regardless of whether they are in the office or at home.”