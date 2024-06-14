The sustainable office in the age of hybrid work hotelification

According to Leeson Medhurst, head of workplace strategy at office design and build specialist Peldon Rose, the office of today is “very much a blended one”. As notions of what hybrid working means have matured from the early post-Covid days, the focus is no longer on creating spaces predominantly for employees to connect and collaborate.

Instead, there is now an understanding that task-based employees tend to work in fixed destinations around 60% of the time. As a result, many employers are carving out three specific work areas to support staff in undertaking different key activities – a concept now known as hotelification.

“If you compare it to social media, so LinkedIn, Instagram and X, we see LinkedIn as being the highly focused, professional space, Instagram as a connected, collaborative and expressive place, and X for communication,” said Medhurst. “So, there are three different spaces to cater to your specific needs on any given day as the office becomes even further hotelified.”

But beyond simply focusing on productivity and performance issues, many employers are also becoming “acutely aware” of the need to design office spaces that take account of the “social impact” on their employees, he says. This includes wellbeing and the impact of stimuli, such as noise, lighting and temperature. Inclusivity is another important consideration.

As for sustainability in an environmental sense, the picture is rather more mixed. According to a recent global survey by networking giant Cisco, 45% of employers claimed that including (environmental) sustainability features in their workspaces was one of the top three considerations when undertaking a redesign. Yet Rebecca Waller, head of design at office fitout and interior design firm Diamond Interiors, is not convinced. She says that “sustainability is a bit of a catch-all term that can mean lots of things and has many different aspects”.

For instance, Waller explains, it means reusing existing infrastructure to reduce the organisation’s carbon impact. It involves recycling goods at end of life rather than throwing them into landfill. It also entails using sustainable materials, such as hemp and Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood as standard. But the cost impact of going down this route, particularly “in the north” of the UK, is a big challenge. “London is an anomaly as sustainability is more expected and required and there’s more money,” she points out. “But elsewhere, it’s about balancing aspiration, budget, sustainability and timescales, and sustainability tends to end up being compromised.”

Peldon Rose’s Medhurst agrees that the market for sustainable workplaces is still “in its infancy”, particularly among smaller companies. “We need strong leadership from government here, and unless it gets robust with fining and setting an agenda where there’s defined legislation, organisations will continue to pay lip service,” he says. “To achieve sustainability costs more and to maximise the budget, it’s the first thing that’s traded – very few come in and say, ‘sustainability’s non-negotiable’.”

How can technology help? So, what, if anything, can technology do to help? Medhurst points to the value of sensor technology in a hybrid work office context as a means of optimising energy usage. For example, if they have the option, most employees prefer to work in the office from Tuesday to Thursday. “If you know Mondays and Fridays tend to be quieter, you could shut a floor and use technology to turn off the lights and heating,” he says. “You can also alert the concierge teams to say the floor’s not being used, which saves money on employing them, but also on cleaning materials, toilet paper and the like.” This approach reduces the environmental impact at the same time. But Medhurst does sound a note of caution around being too gung-ho. For instance, he indicates the “huge amounts of power” consumed by datacentres and big data farms. Another challenge is the disposable approach to technology adopted by many employers when they upgrade laptops and mobile phones every few years. James Clark, chief executive of managed workplace services provider Apogee, an independent subsidiary of HP, agrees. He points to refurbishing old equipment, such as printers, as a simple but effective way of reducing the organisation’s carbon footprint. “There are more open doors for refurbished kit, such as laptops, and some public sector tenders, in particular, demand that a percentage of their fleet is renewed in this way,” he says. “You can take an older printer, for example, refurbish it and put it back into the wild, and it could have another five years left.”

The start of change To boost inclusion and staff productivity, meanwhile, Cisco decided to revamp its offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Paris over the past three years. As part of the move, it rolled out artificial intelligence (AI)-based devices that “make it feel like you’re in the room with colleagues regardless of where they are in the world”, says Snorre Kjesbu, the company’s senior vice-president and general manager of collaboration devices. While only 30% of the company’s conference rooms used to be video-enabled, now all of its workspaces incorporate such technology, including huddle and open ideation areas. Over time, though, Kjesbu believes AI will play an even more significant role in boosting employee productivity. “We’ll move from more scheduled meetings to ad hoc interactions that foster creativity, connection and collaboration,” he says. “We’ll spend less time catching up on messages because AI will be able to summarise it for us, and more time thinking about new and creative ideas that move the needle.” In terms of moving the needle in a sustainability sense, meanwhile, Waller believes that, although it may still be early days, things are starting to improve. “It’s still a matter of having to explain why it’s not great to have a carpet with bitumen backing,” she says. “It’s still about winning hearts and minds, but we’re definitely on the right path.”