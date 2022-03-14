Ratcheting down the tension in the hybrid world

Hybrid working is a virtual certainty for many firms in the short to mid-term as they deal with the post-Covid environment. But a key problem is that because of the huge amount of rapid change experienced over the past two years, there is a consensus that very few organisations have deliberately designed how they will operate in order to maximise hybrid working and deal with the risks of adopting it.

Getting any such redesign right requires that organisations not only understand how their business needs have changed, but also that they invest across the board in everything from ensuring home-office set-ups are ergonomic to revamping benefits packages and modernising performance management processes to link individual objectives to organisational goals.

It is now considered a truism that employers who reject widespread market trends towards adopting more flexible, hybrid ways of working will struggle with staff retention, particularly in today’s era of rampant skills shortages and the so-called Great Resignation. But a report, written by analyst firm Gartner and published in the Harvard Business Review in January 2022, 11 trends that will shape work in 2022 and beyond, forecasts that some employers at least will have trouble making this approach work.

While Gartner says more than 90% of organisations across all sectors currently plan to adopt a hybrid model for their knowledge workers, it expects a small minority to change tack over the year, requiring them to return to the office full-time in the process.

Factors behind this decision will include poor business performance, which will be blamed on hybrid working, and higher levels of turnover among hybrid workers due to weaker social connections with colleagues and a wider geographical spread of job opportunities. A third issue will be the perceived damage that hybrid and remote working are inflicting on organisational culture.

But Graham Waller, a distinguished vice-president at Gartner, believes the real problems lie not so much with hybrid working models per se and more with whether “they are executed well or poorly”. The approaches that work well generally have a “human-centred” bent, while those that do not tend to be more “location-centric”, says Waller.

“Location-centric is when organisations are obsessed with how many days employees need to be in the office and there is often a somewhat arbitrary one-size-fits-all policy. But a human-centric approach is about redesigning work based on people to focus on issues, such as helping to reduce burnout by providing employees with as much autonomy and flexibility as possible.”

The firm’s research indicates, for instance, that adopting a human-centric model leads to a 44% reduction in staff fatigue and burnout levels, a 28% performance boost and a 45% increase in employees’ intent to stay with their employer.

Taking deliberate action As such, Nick Gallimore, director of innovation at business software and services provider Advanced, believes that UK plc is currently at an “inflection point”. “The decisions that organisations are making here now will have far-reaching, long-term implications and are critical,” he says. But a key problem is that because of the huge amount of rapid change experienced over the past two years, “very few organisations have deliberately designed how they’ll operate in order to maximise hybrid working and deal with the risks of adopting it”, says Gallimore. While underlying challenges, such as an ageing workforce and a need for new, evolving skillsets, mean that planning for change was always going to be necessary, “headwinds” such as the pandemic and Brexit have “accelerated the issue and brought it to the surface quicker,” he adds. A good example of a company doing just that is Virgin Money with its A life more Virgin initiative, he points out. Waller also agrees that taking intentional action to address these issues is important. A key tension that exists in many hybrid and flexible working environments, for example, is in ensuring employees have a sustainable work-life balance while also performing at their best, he says. The issue here is that although performance and productivity have traditionally been used as the most important measures of employee and managerial success, people tend to work both harder and for longer in remote and hybrid working set-ups. Louis Asber, chief technology officer at freelance marketplace Catalant Technologies – formerly known as HourlyNerd – says the lack of clear delineation between personal and work life that such working models engender often make it tricky for people to set boundaries and get the balance right. In a digital environment, managers also find it more difficult to pick up social cues indicating whether something is wrong.