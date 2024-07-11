Challenges of deploying AI to run public services more efficiently

In its 2024 general election manifesto, Labour promised to support the tech and digital sectors through a new industrial strategy and set about planning rules to boost digital infrastructure.

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has now issued a report, Governing in the age of AI: Reimagining the UK department for work and pensions (DWP), detailing how even “the largest, most complex departments such as the DWP can be transformed” in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). It said embracing AI is necessary to “get to grips with the high costs and ineffectiveness of the DWP”.

According to the TBI, this can be achieved through better prioritisation and triage, as well as improvements to application and eligibility-assessment processes. “Delivering this policy would show that change is possible, allow support to reach citizens before their circumstances worsen, and free up time and space for deeper reform,” the TBI said.

It has also urged the government to turn the DWP into an “AI exemplar” to drive economic growth.

Under the previous administration, AI, with a National AI strategy and the Bletchley Declaration, was seen as a technology wave the Tories could ride to make the UK more pro-innovation and drive growth in the digital economy.

However, The use of artificial intelligence in government National Audit Office (NAO) report published on 15 March found the government lacked a coherent plan to support adoption of AI in the public sector as part of its 2021 National AI Strategy. “One aim of the National AI Strategy is for the public sector to become an exemplar of safe and ethical deployment of AI,” the NAO warned.

It’s too early to see where Labour is heading, but in March, Peter Kyle, the incoming secretary of state for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), said a priority would be to support the use of “everyday AI” in small businesses, as well as supporting “the next 10 Deep Minds through their startup and scale up in the UK”. Labour has a 10-year industrial strategy, and Kyle wants to ensure the UK public sector is a leader in responsible AI.