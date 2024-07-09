Automating Public Services: A careful approach

Establish ‘red lines’ - identify decisions too risky for automation due to their potential impact on individuals’ lives.

Thorough safeguarding and evaluation - implement consistent impact evaluations and empower authorities to modify harmful systems.

Transparency - make the use and mechanics of automated systems public and ensure comprehensive impact assessments.

Upskill staff- equip public sector employees with the knowledge to understand and assess automated systems.

Citizen involvement - engage citizens and civil society groups in decision-making and monitoring of automated systems, building trust and adoption

Without a careful, principled approach we cannot leverage automation’s benefits without compromising citizens' rights and trust. Care is critical, and something we should all get behind.

Anna Dent is an experienced researcher and public policy consultant, and Head of Research for Promising Trouble.