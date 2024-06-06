Zoom opens immersive Experience Centre in London

Open collaboration platform provider Zoom has unveiled an immersive Experience Centre in the heart of central London.

The opening of the facility, spanning over 18,000 square feet and described as a first of its kind, is said to be designed to inspire and immerse customers and partners in the company’s products, artificial intelligence (AI) services and company values. It’s also said to deepen Zoom’s long-term commitment to the UK, one of its largest markets outside the US.

Zoom said the Experience Centre has been designed to blend innovative technology with beautiful design. It includes a lens wall comprising a 125-foot-long ambient fabric wall that focuses on offering visitors an immersive experience. It’s said to be the world’s first curved LED screen with multi-touch interactivity, providing a 360-degree visual experience that can be customised for each guest during demonstrations and workshops.

The centre is also said to provide a view of the boardroom of the future, and is equipped with a floor-to-ceiling seamless curved 8K LED screen and state-of-the-art camera and audio systems, delivering the blueprint for modern work in the era of hybrid work.

“The UK continues to be Zoom’s door to EMEA and is one of our largest key markets outside the US,” said Frederik Maris, head of EMEA at Zoom.

“Our latest investment in the region underlines Zoom’s long-term commitment to the UK, where we have already seen the number of full-time employees nearly double in the last three years,” he said.

“The new Zoom Experience Centre is a testament to our cutting-edge technology, and the creativity that Zoom can enable, and raises the bar for our international footprint outside of the US.”

The Experience Centre is adjacent to Zoom’s London Engagement Hub, which opened in August 2023. This is designed to support the changing nature of the employee experience, spearheading the shift from traditional office spaces to experiential working hubs, providing optimal working spaces for colleagues who live close enough to the office to collaborate in person on designated team days.

“From facilitating hybrid work to enabling virtual classrooms and connecting loved ones across the country, Zoom has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of everyday life in the UK,” said Dave Grant, Zoom head of customer experience organisation for EMEA.

“Over the years, Zoom’s robust platform has adapted to the unique needs of the UK market, continuously innovating to provide secure, reliable and user-friendly solutions. All of this has been achieved thanks to our incredible customers and partners whom we are proud to serve – from our early days in the UK to today, where we find ourselves in these incredible facilities.”