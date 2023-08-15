London calling as Zoom opens hub heralding new era of modern work

Zoom Video Communications has opened a new London office to demonstrate to customers, partners and itself how to maximise the opportunities for what it calls the true modern workplace.

Officially titled the London Engagement Hub, the Holborn-based office is designed to support the changing nature of the employee experience, marking a new era of modern work and spearheading what the company says is the shift from traditional office spaces to experiential working hubs.

The move to the 15,000 square foot space has been designed to bring Zoom’s workplace strategy to life, providing optimal working spaces for colleagues who live close to the office to collaborate in-person on designated team days. The building will offer a collaborative space where Zoom’s more than 200 UK employees can share ideas and strategies, while fostering a sense of community across the global Zoom network. The office has been transformed into a multi-use cohesive hub with built-in Zoom technology.

“The world of modern work has changed,” said Phil Perry, head of UK and Ireland at Zoom. “Both employers and employees have experienced the benefits of a more flexible approach to work and want to use technologies like Zoom to maintain them. This means more and more communication will take place across more channels, and collaboration across oceans.

“The organisations that best adapt to these changes and optimise the benefits of technology and flexible working, while maximising the times that teams spend face to face, will be those that succeed commercially in the race for the best talent,” he said. “And it’s no different here at Zoom.”

Split into different zones, the Engagement Hub includes 75 work points, ranging from library-style benches, touchdown spaces, agile tables for collaboration and traditional desks. All of these offerings are bookable through Zoom’s workspace reservation tool.

The office is equipped with the tools, technologies and workspaces to foster human connection as well as enable digital engagement. To encourage in-person connection and cooperation, the Engagement Hub contains creative furniture, community areas and formal gathering spaces, as well as quiet corners for calls. Each meeting room – boasting names after the leading lights of UK music, namely The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Oasis and Queen – is equipped with the latest Zoom Rooms technology along with digital signage in order, says Zoom, to bring collaboration and customisation into any space, making meetings “frictionless”, regardless of what devices employees are working from.

In addition, an Executive Briefing Centre (EBC), set to open in early 2024, will provide a demonstration space, offering a hands-on immersive education experience for employees, prospects and customers to drive business outcomes.