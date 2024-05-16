Vodafone Business Ireland and RingCentral team for hybrid work collaboration

In a move designed to allow businesses of all sizes in Ireland to access “seamless” collaboration across devices and locations, Vodafone Business Ireland and RingCentral have launched Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral in Ireland so that companies can embrace the evolving landscape of hybrid work.

Explaining why they have launched in Ireland a solution already accessible in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany and the UK, the telco and comms tech provider noted that the country has “great” market momentum for unified communications cloud.

Indeed, they quoted a Cavell Group report calculating that market penetration in Ireland stands at 43.7%, with projected growth exceeding 80% by 2028. They added that such a strong uptick in cloud penetration was not surprising given that Ireland ranks among Europe’s leaders in remote or hybrid work job postings, as also indicated by an Indeed report.

As a result, the companies said that to best fuel hybrid work, Irish businesses require a resilient and secure communications solution that is flexible and easy to implement across dispersed workforces.

In structure, Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is described as offering “robust” collaboration capabilities, including team messaging, video meetings and a feature-rich, cloud-based system, ensuring customers can streamline workflows and optimise workforce productivity. The solution also integrates with popular comms applications, and with RingCentral’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, organisations can deploy conversation intelligence and actionable insights to augment communication experiences.

“Workplace needs are changing, and legacy voice technologies such as PSTN are sunsetting,” remarked John McCarthy, head of product and partner at Vodafone Business Ireland. “Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is a uniquely flexible communication and collaboration solution that will help businesses take control and become more efficient, agile and future-ready, while delivering world-class connectivity and service for better customer experience.”

Lee Williams, AVP for international service providers at RingCentral, said it was “thrilled” to deepen its collaboration with Vodafone Business as it expands its European footprint to Ireland. “Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral offers a tailored solution fostering productivity and adaptability so organisations can facilitate successful hybrid work,” he added.

In March 2024, hot on the heels of announcing the addition of artificial intelligence to RingEX, its flagship cloud business communications solution, RingCentral extended global availability, increased adoption and added new customer relationship management integrations to its cloud-based contact centre product, RingCX.