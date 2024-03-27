RingCentral goes global with AI-powered contact centre solution

Just days after announcing the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) to RingEX, its flagship cloud business communications solution, RingCentral has extended global availability, increased adoption and added new customer relationship management (CRM) integrations to its cloud-based contact centre product, RingCX.

The RingCX platform now has more than 160 customers globally, following its launch in November 2023. RingCentral credits its momentum to the continuous and accelerated roll-out of new customer experience capabilities, which now include more than 1,000 features.

Built for organisations of all sizes, the RingCX platform supports voice call routing, analytics and over 20 digital channels. Its customers include multiple Fortune 1,000 firms, international health organisations and public sector agencies. Initially launched in the US and Canada, the expansion sees the product become available in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.

The platform now supports multiple languages, including US and UK English, French, Italian, Spanish and German. The rapid international expansion is also claimed to be enabling customers in more markets to take up the AI-powered, omnichannel solution.

RingCX has open application programming interfaces that enable a growing ecosystem of partners such as Google Dialogflow, Cognigy, Yellow.ai, Balto and Calabrio, with pre-built integrations now available in RingCentral’s App Gallery. RingCentral is committed to expanding partnerships and growing the ecosystem of pre-built integrations with RingCX.

The system also provides immersive and integrated agent experiences, with full omnichannel capabilities, automatic screen pops, contact matching in the CRM, case and ticket creation, and interaction logging for all voice and digital interactions. All of this is available as an embedded RingCX agent experience inside CRM systems, where agents can manage interactions across voice and over 20 digital channels. The CRM integrations are provided at no additional charge and included in the $65 per agent RingCX package.

RingCentral has also added integrations with five leading CRM products, including Salesforce, Hubspot, ServiceNow, Zendesk and Microsoft Dynamics 365. These are all currently available in beta. Multiple additional integrations are planned for the second half of 2024.

Commenting on what the solution gives his company, Devon Lemay of EON Health said: “RingCX gives us everything we need – all in a single package. We were able to get implemented and functioning well with ease. Before RingCX, we were overwhelmed and struggled to route our calls in an efficient manner and had to calculate our own metrics.”

Assessing the expansion, Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst at research firm Metrigy, said: “Platform integration is a huge priority among customer experience leaders, and CRM is at the top of the list. Already, 56.5% of companies have integrated their contact centre and CRM platforms – both of which are the most commonly used on agents’ desktops. Integrated CRM provides smooth access to customer data, fulfilling a critical and growing requirement to personalise customer service.”

Commenting on the deployment, Jim Dvorkin, senior vice-president of customer engagement at RingCentral, said: “Providing an intuitive and integrated agent experience has been one of the core tenets of RingCX since we launched it. These out-of-the-box CRM integrations enable a fully connected omnichannel experience for agents to be able to leverage the technology they use every day.”