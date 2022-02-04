Vodafone Business teams with RingCentral to deliver cloud communications

Noting that in the new normal, the way people work and collaborate has changed, Vodafone Business has teamed with RingCentral to offer a new communications platform that it says will give its customers more choice, flexibility and simplicity.

The Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral brings together RingCentral’s flagship offering, RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP), with Vodafone’s mobility and 5G capabilities to Vodafone Business UC. It will initially be rolled out in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, Spain and Sweden.

Recognising an increased focus on enabling people to work from anywhere, Vodafone stressed that to support hybrid work, companies need a secure, reliable and flexible cloud communications platform. The new offering will bring together Vodafone Business’ mobile-first approach, global brand, reach and scale with RingCentral’s deep unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) expertise. It combines all preferred modes of communication, including team messaging, video meetings and cloud phone, into a single app.

Vodafone said its platform is highly secure and robust and offers an expanded portfolio of next-generation unified communication and collaboration capabilities, including team messaging, HD video meetings and calling. All features can be run standalone or integrated with various business applications, including Microsoft 365, leading customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and helpdesk services – ensuring everything works in sync.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral includes real-time and historic analytics, call management, and team collaboration and task management capabilities, which will be available to larger businesses. Vodafone Business said it plans to expand the platform to smaller businesses in the UK and Germany soon.

Giorgio Migliarina, products and services director at Vodafone Business, said: “As businesses adapt to a disruptive and changing environment, they need to become more automated and agile in their way of working. Bringing technologies together that work in sync, connecting people, processes and information for faster decision-making will be critical. Vodafone is committed to supporting the digital journeys of companies big and small, so we’re pleased to be working with RingCentral to support this move and help organisations become fit for the future.”

Homayoun Razavi, chief business development officer at RingCentral, added: “Enterprises today have growing global communications needs to meet the ever-evolving demands of their mobile and distributed workforce – from servicing global customers to expanding their global talent pool. Combining RingCentral’s industry-leading cloud communications with Vodafone’s leadership in mobility, 5G and international connectivity unlocks new ways for companies to grow and run their businesses. Our open platforms and joint innovation are paving new paths to productivity and engagement around the world.”