Avaya enhances educational and logistics environments with UCaaS and cloud

Communications and collaborations software provider Avaya has announced two deployments of its cloud-based unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offerings in learning and delivery environments, claiming marked increases in agility, flexibility and scalability while offering improvements to workload management.

Career and tech education company The Learning People is using Avaya’s Cloud Office UCaaS product to provide more agile, flexible and scalable communication to support long-term growth. It is hoped the all-in-one cloud communication system will enhance its customer and employee engagement, and support future expansion.

The Learning People provides curated careers counselling and online training for more than 35,000 students, many of whom have landed careers in the tech industry with the help of the company’s exceptional education and career services.

The company was one of many struggling to adopt work-from-home technology during the pandemic. It quickly discovered the existing communications platform it was using lacked the capabilities needed, including support for robust reporting and analytics. It needed a more feature-rich, cloud-based unified communications solution.

The Learning People was also dependent on its legacy telephony, which proved cumbersome and ineffective for maintaining business continuity. The team also recognised that in an evolving “experience economy”, what matters most to people is how you make them feel. Customer service has evolved beyond the traditional communications channels to a point where businesses must deliver always-on experiences while being prepared for unplanned circumstances that affect their customers.

This led The Learning People to select Avaya Cloud Office. “We chose Avaya Cloud Office with Avaya devices to meet our needs today and provide a solution that can scale for the future,” noted Andy Winstanley, head of operations at The Learning People.

Meanwhile in Singapore, leading contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain has accelerated its business expansion to meet a boom in demand for its services, while simultaneously increasing agent retention to a record high, with deployment of Avaya OneCloud solutions.

Based in the city state, DHL Contact Centre Services provides logistics solutions across a range of industries, including service logistics, technology and public agencies. The company noted that the Covid-19 pandemic created more opportunity to better support its customers’ increasing demand for fast and cost-effective contact centre services.

“As many businesses found during the pandemic, the last 18 months were characterised by a huge spike in demand for high-quality customer experience services. Between 2019 and today, alongside the roll-out of Avaya OneCloud, our number of concurrent agents has increased 300%,” revealed Jerome Gillet, CEO, Singapore Cluster, at DHL Supply Chain.

“Retention in the contact centre industry has been a challenge for several years. With the support of a comprehensive, cloud-based collaboration tool and an AI-powered contact centre, our retention rate has significantly increased to become the best-in-class in the industry,” he added.

“The security and scalability of the product means we can replicate this customer service environment in other markets, enabling contact centre agents to log in from anywhere, at any time, and gain access to the communication and collaboration capabilities. In the near future, we will be scaling our contact centre offering to Japan, Korea, Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines.”