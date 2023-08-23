Kura rolls out Avaya Enterprise Cloud to transform customer experience

It is often said that tomorrow’s most successful companies will be those that put the experience of their customers, and also their employees, first. To put this theory into practice, independent outsourcer Kura is enhancing its contact centre capability with the Avaya Enterprise Cloud contact-centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution.

With its global headquarters in South Africa, Kura claims to be the largest independent business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in the UK, specialising in tailored customer support solutions for businesses across a range of sectors, including insurance, finance, telecoms, retail, charity, utilities and the public sector. Kura has offices in Glasgow, Sunderland and Durban in South Africa. It says it makes an unrivalled investment in its people, and its engaged, passionate team are what sets its offer apart.

By deploying the Avaya CCaaS solution, Kura aims to offer its clients complex inbound and outbound contact centre services on a robust platform, with options to add services such as speech analytics, digital and social channels, and secure payments as required.

With over 2,000 advisors across the UK and South Africa, Kura’s tailored solution will initially cover 600 advisors with the ability to scale up as the BPO company wins new clients. It replaces five different on-premise systems, which were limited by complex ISDN-based telephony and multiple support providers.

The CCaaS solution is supported with contractually binding availability service level agreements and a designated service delivery manager. This is said to be done while Kura’s total cost of ownership (TCO) will be reduced compared to its legacy environment.

“We are very excited about the difference Avaya Enterprise Cloud is going to make to our business. It will enable us to deliver the advanced features that are really beneficial to clients because they take their customer experience to the next level,” said Janine Hunt, client partnership director at Kura.

“The new solution will support us into the future. It has the scalability to grow with our needs and has the flexibility to integrate with external platforms, as well as letting us add or remove advanced features on demand. From readying us for initial go-live, to leveraging all the advanced features and innovation, and training us to become fully autonomous, Avaya, with its Avaya Customer Experience Services (ACES), has been key in guiding and supporting us in our journey, and we are looking forward to realising the full potential of this new solution.”

Avaya UK and Ireland vice-president Steve Joyner added: “Contact centres know that they, their clients and their customers will all benefit from the innovative features that are only available in the cloud, but are often hesitant as digital transformation can be disruptive to business. At Avaya, we offer a pathway that provides a seamless hybrid cloud experience that combines the best of on-premises and cloud solutions to minimise disruptions, maximise ROI and drive innovation.”