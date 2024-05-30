Avaya ‘roaring forward’ in the age of experience

Organising a successful major corporate turnaround in the world of IT is no Mickey Mouse affair, and to be able to count on the continued loyalty of key customer the Walt Disney Company, among other major clients, and get back on track from the dark days of bankruptcy, must be as pleasing to communications and customer experience (CX) technology provider Avaya as it is ironic.

Announcing the degree of the bounce-back at its recent Engage 2024 conference in Denver, company president and chief executive officer Alan Masarek said that while the firm could be proud of the recovery – the result of not only financial transformation, but also strategic and operational ones – there is still a lot of work to do to get back to where it wants to go.

Masarek told the conference the financial transformation has been completed with virtually all of the debt the company held eliminated, and that there would be only “modest” gross debt due for a number of years. Moreover, investors have injected some $650m in fresh capital into the company.

The CEO notes that the key to continued improvement in the company’s fortunes is to execute better on its core business plan among the existing asset base and reap the benefits of a CX market that he expects to have a total addressable market worth $50bn by the end of the decade.

In addition, Masarek insists the company has operationally the right size of customers – such as Disney, as well as Southwest Airlines and Comcast Business – to restore free cash flow.

He says the company’s trajectory since bankruptcy had been a U-curve, and that Avaya is now very much on the rising part after the dip. The result is that the company is not just roaring back, but actually roaring forward.

The next job is a strategic transformation, with the question of how to define a unique value proposition.

Innovation without disruption For Avaya, this would be continuing with its programme of delivering innovation without disruption, says Masarek, modernising without creating underlying disruption and fundamental business risk that comes with a rip and replace policy. “How do I innovate without the fundamental business risk that comes along when I rip out everything that came before?” he says. “Our solutions [are] not only mature and battle-tested, and reliable, but they’ve been integrated into workflows in this very, very intensive way. “What often happens when you rip out what is working today to go to the new stuff, is that the promised upgrade looks like a downgrade,” says Masarek. “And the larger and more complex the deployment is – often with regulated companies or companies in security conscious markets, or in certain geographies where data sovereignty and privacy and reliability are just so paramount – ripping out that promised upgrade which was going to happen in a few months has now gone on for years, and it hasn’t happened. The upgrades turned into a downgrade. “Innovation without disruption, which is the core value prop, simply says you want to get to the good stuff,” he says. “You want to get to allow innovation around AI [artificial intelligence] and omni-channel [services]. Our solutions work whether you’re on-premise, private cloud or public cloud, or more often than not, a hybrid. You’re more likely to be a mixed state the larger and the more complex the deployment is. So, we’re saying to the customer that innovation without disruptions is a better way. And we’re saying it’s your journey, [so] choose your journey.” Masarek also introduced what he calls the concept of the J-curve. This, he says, occurs in every enterprise software category when people go from one technology to another – for example, from on-premise to pure multi-tenancy in public cloud. While he says that without doubt there is much “cool innovation” available, Masarek notes that what is not often understood is the pain, disruption and time factors. The cost and fundamental business risk that firms go through to get to where they need to. “And it’s no more complicated than the curvy part of the J,” he says. “You actually have lost business outcome. The promised upgrade is downgraded. In our view, why go through the J?” As regards operational transformation, Masarek confirms the company will also continue to streamline and retool its product portfolio, taking the Avaya experience platform as an umbrella concept for CX with technology being built with common core components. There will be, he says, one platform for contact centre customer experience, the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP), combining on-premise, private cloud and public cloud services. In addition, there will also be one suite for communications and collaboration, based on Avaya’s offerings such as Aura, IP Office, Enterprise Cloud and Cloud Office, with dedicated integration to leading third-party collaboration providers.