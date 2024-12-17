If one had to sum up what was important in networking, it may be worth listening to Bertrand Rojat, chief marketing and innovation officer for events at Orange, whose last big job was to manage the comms and broadcast infrastructure at the Paris Olympics.

When asked what the people managing the same task at the LA Games should focus on, Rojat was clear: the answer is artificial intelligence (AI). Specifically, he expected to see a significant increase in the use of artificial intelligence in networks especially where it can be deployed improving the efficiency of operations.

“We are starting to use more AI on incident management and prediction. AI can be very efficient to identify potential failures or the start of failures – and find very quickly the solution to resolve it,” he said.

In addition to improving the efficiency of operations and mitigating issues before they occur, AI is accelerating across applications such as collaboration, connected vehicle infrastructures, collaboration, engineering and contact centre solutions. AI is now totally established with the fabric of networks.

But there’s another trend at play: as AI use over networks grows, the movement of the massive datasets it generates demands more network resources. Training AI models is especially network intensive.

It is perhaps no surprise that this year has seen the leading networking technology suppliers unveil a host of products built from the ground up with AI, with BT switching on its Fabric platform, built to allow firms to adopt to the new wave of digital automation and AI.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 networking stories of 2024.

1. BT readies customers for Global Fabric infrastructure Aiming to help customers “hit the cloud running” with its “transformative” network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform, BT has switched on its Global Fabric. The new platform is designed to connect the multiple clouds businesses use for their applications and data with users, such as customers and employees, and will allow them to take advantage of the new wave of digital automation and AI, making it easier and quicker to securely connect employees, customers and devices to apps and digital services.

2. Cato further expands SASE platform for ‘complete’ UK delivery Cato Networks has added digital experience monitoring (DEM) to its core SASE Cloud Platform. Explaining the reason for the latest introduction – following the recent additions of extended detection and response (XDR) and endpoint protection, detection and response (EPP/EDR) – Cato said it believes a true SASE platform must evolve beyond secure connectivity without compromising on the so-called “elegance and simplicity” that defines SASE. As a result, it regards the added DEM capability as embodying that change, tapping the insight and usability of the company’s core SASE Cloud Platform to transform global user experiences.

3. Volvo gears up with Dassault for electric vehicle development Volvo Cars is to deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DExperience platform in its engineering processes to further its existing work and electric vehicle development, sharing real-time information with multiple teams worldwide. The renowned manufacturer was already using Dassault Systèmes’ Catia applications, and chose to enhance the role of Dassault Systèmes as its partner to complete its mission to be a fully electric automotive company. Dassault said the automaker can benefit from a seamless migration of its data from Catia applications and third-party offerings to one scalable virtual platform that facilitates collaborative vehicle design and development.

4. Scottish Fire and Rescue enhances control room tech Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has signed a seven-year contract with Motorola Solutions to deploy a cloud-hosted Control Room Solution (CRS). Installing a cloud-hosted, single command and control system has been a strategic priority for the Fire and Rescue Service, in line with its digital strategy and the Scottish Government’s Cloud First policy. The Motorola Solutions’ mobilising solution will see use to improve the ability to coordinate during extreme conditions, reduce risk of cyber security breaches and reinforce commitment to providing a modern experience for our control room operators.

5. Oxa, StreetDrone unite to bolster industrial logistics Autonomous vehicle software provider Oxa is joining forces with autonomous industrial services provider StreetDrone. The Oxford UK-based StreetDrone said its mission is to bring an autonomous revolution to industrial logistics through deploying what it calls the “world’s safest” remote and autonomous operations, applying a “groundbreaking” approach to industrial logistics for operators.

6. The sky’s the limit with the two sides of AI and networking Generative AI is a hyped topic in virtually all industries. But within the realms of infrastructure management, there are two aspects to consider: AI for networking, and networking for AI. The big change was noted at the HPE Discover 2024 conference by Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA – a company with a pivotal role in the AI tech ecosystem. David Hughes, chief product officer of HPE Aruba Networking (HPE’s security and networking subsidiary), said a pressing issue about the usage of AI in enterprise networks in particular is around harnessing the benefits that GenAI can offer in the world of CPUs plus GPUs. Hughes believes that the deployment of AI in its industry has two sides – one is AI for networking, and the other is networking for AI.

7. AI to fuel Cisco mission to connect and protect everything Cisco chair and CEO Chuck Robbins kicked off Cisco Live with the promise of working with customers to maximise the business value of technology investments based on three core pillars: develop modernised infrastructures; protect against current and future threats; harness the power of AI and data. By doing this, said Robbins, the networking and IT giant would enable companies to connect and protect everything across a global area network, boosted by new products Digital Experience Assurance (DXA) and Nexus HyperFabric AI, where data would be the ultimate differentiator in the AI era.

8. Zoom launches version 2.0 of AI Companion Zoom has unveiled AI Companion 2.0. The updates were announced at the recent Zoomtopia event, where the company said it was “significantly” expanding its AI capabilities with a range of features designed to boost productivity, streamline communications and enhance user experience. The upgrade is designed to expand Zoom’s AI functionalities across its platform, from team chat and email to Zoom Docs and meetings, enabling users to synthesise information from multiple sources, including Microsoft Outlook or Google Mail and Calendar accounts.

9. Extreme Connect 2024: AI in networks to live or die by trust Speaking at Extreme Connect 2024, Eduardo Kassner, chief data officer and general manager for data and AI at Microsoft, warned that AI in networking will live or die on its basic usefulness in performing core and fundamental tasks, and will fail on everything else otherwise. Introducing a keynote, Extreme Networks chief product and technology officer Nabil Bukhari said that in networking, the possibilities with AI are limitless, yet that typically results in two emotions in equal parts: excitement and fear. “When it is so exciting that you can do anything with it, it’s [also] scary that you can do anything with it,” he said.