Dassault Systèmes and Mistral AI team to accelerate edge AI generative economy

Noting that after more than 40 years aiming to empower people and businesses to provide sustainable innovations in the domains of manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, it was now entering the era of the generative economy where industry must transition from product to experience and sustainability, Dassault Systèmes has entered into a partnership with Mistral AI to bring frontier artificial intelligence (AI) to industries in a trusted environment.

Dassault sees its future as a journey whereby it has to take advantage of virtual worlds to extend and improve the real world, and believes the recent progress of AI technologies, notably large language models (LLMs) such as Mistral AI’s, presents an opportunity to accelerate the new voyage.

Generative experiences can play a decisive role in industrial transformation for a more sustainable world. Powered by LLMs, they can reveal and navigate, in seconds, large universes of industry knowledge and know-how, elevating gigantic data patrimonies for industrial customers.

The partnership is said to combine “uniquely” virtual twin experiences and sovereign cloud infrastructure by Dassault Systèmes and LLMs by Mistral AI. The firms believe that industrial firms can now benefit from Dassault Systèmes’ industry-grade solutions that protect intellectual property using the accuracy, responsiveness and sustainability performance of Mistral AI’s LLMs.

Solutions will offer virtual twin experiences by combining scientific modelling, simulation and AI to empower the workforce of the future. The two companies add that users can tap into industry knowledge and know-how and answer to industrial needs for reliability while preserving intellectual property. Mistral AI’s LLMs, including the enterprise-grade “large” model, are designed to provide balance between accuracy, responsiveness and sustainability performance matching Dassault requirements.

A new Outscale offering, large language models as a service (LLMaaS) will use a sovereign infrastructure to provide Mistral AI’s commercial large language models based on security and compliance standards, including SecNumCloud.

Commenting on the deal, Mistral AI CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch said: “We are delighted to forge this partnership with Dassault Systèmes, reaffirming our shared commitment to the high performance, efficiency, security and privacy of generative artificial intelligence for all. By leveraging Dassault Systèmes’ sovereign infrastructure and industrial solutions, we are advancing our shared mission of driving the use of cutting-edge generative AI for all.”

Florence Hu-Aubigny, executive vice-president of R&D at Dassault Systèmes, added: “We are continuing our journey of reinventing industries worldwide with AI-powered virtual twins. Partnering with Mistral AI will allow us to offer trusted generative experiences, delivering a unique combination of scientific modelling, simulation and AI, including LLMs, in a sovereign environment with Outscale. This partnership shows our commitment to building a strong technological ecosystem for AI-powered industry-grade solutions.”