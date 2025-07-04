Dassault Systèmes accelerates virtual twin offer with Ascon Qube acquisition

Dassault Systèmes has acquired the Ascon Qube technology from software-defined automation systems firm Ascon Systems Holding, taking a major step toward smarter, more agile manufacturing in automation-heavy industries to model, simulate and optimise entire production systems at the machine level.

A single platform for next-generation industrial automation, Ascon Qube is an edge-to-cloud platform designed to let companies plan, monitor, control and optimise and manage factory floor automation systems and machinery. Live-synced digital twins deliver can complete transparency and an interface to execute low-code changes while production data streams flow into a digital shadow. Using this contextualised data, analytics can generate valuable insights.

In addition, with a focus on eliminating the inefficiencies of hard-coded PLCs and rigid, heterogeneous production systems, the SaaS-ready technology uses AI to plan, build and control production through a model-based software platform to provide “unparalleled” interoperability and flexibility across industrial automation processes.

Dassault Systèmes regards the acquisition as enabling it to accelerate its ability to deliver premium industry systems to model, simulate and optimise virtual twins of an entire factory. This should enable companies in automation-intensive industries to program machine-specific software through an AI-powered platform approach and optimise production processes.

Moreover, the move is an extension of the progress that Dassault Systèmes has made in generative engineering. The company said that in the generative economy, adapting and modifying production line automation to meet fast-changing demand and introduce new products is complex. Each machine or device uses software that is programmed specifically for that machine.

In a factory with hundreds of machines, software programming and reconfiguration can delay production quality, changeovers and product delivery. Software-defined automation enables companies to mitigate these challenges by accelerating their ability to change production, improve quality and maximise asset use.

Dassault Systèmes will integrate Ascon Qube technology into its Delmia portfolio, deployed worldwide and powered by the 3DExperience knowledge and know-how platform.

The technology will also materialise in Experiences as a Service (Xaas) to model, simulate, optimise and execute manufacturing to a new level of granularity, with software-defined automation at the machine level, replacing traditional PLCs. Dassault Systèmes claimed that this will mean customers will benefit from faster decision-making, reduced downtime, long-term efficiency gains and operational resiliency.

Dassault Systèmes also sees the acquisition as a “concrete milestone” in accelerating the delivery of its 3D Uni+rses environment, combining virtual twins, training AI engines and protecting customer IP.

In February 2025, Dassault Systèmes announced that it was to integrate the Apple Vision Pro into 3D Univ+rses, powered by the 3DExperience platform and integrated into the 3DLive visionOS app. This would see digital twins “leap off the screen and into a user’s physical space”, enabling real-time visualisation and team collaboration in lifelike environments.

The company added that Apple Vision Pro’s advanced cameras, sensors and tracking will allowing virtual twins to interact with the physical world around them in 3D Univ+rses with scientific accuracy.

The ultimate result, Dassault said, will be a “unique and powerful way” to model, simulate, manufacture, train and deliver value across all industry sectors and roles, enabling users to harness the full potential of 3D Univ+rses and spatial computing to adapt quickly to market demand, ensure scientifically accurate product quality, accelerate workforce training, collaborate and share knowledge.