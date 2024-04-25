Extreme Connect 2024: AI in networks to live or die by trust

Over the past five years or so, artificial intelligence (AI) has proliferated throughout the world of networking driven by the complexity and scale of infrastructures, emerging as a transformative technology in optimising networks, and enhancing efficiency and reliability. However, according to Eduardo Kassner, chief data officer and general manager for data and AI at Microsoft, AI in networking will live or die on its basic usefulness in performing core and fundamental tasks, and will fail on everything else otherwise.

Introducing a keynote at Extreme Connect 2024, Extreme Networks chief product and technology officer Nabil Bukhari said that in networking, the possibilities with AI are limitless, yet that typically results in two emotions in equal parts: excitement and fear.

“When it is so exciting that you can do anything with it, it’s [also] scary that you can do anything with it,” he said.

“At Extreme, we believe in innovating in technology, and bringing these technologies in practical, thoughtful and secure ways so you can actually use them now for use cases, for the challenges that you face today, and be able to bring value to teams, companies and your customers downstream,” said Bukhari.

For Microsoft’s Kassner, the fear and excitement issue leads to trust. First, he noted that AI was not born yesterday, and that it has been around since the 1950s. However, he said many want to talk about it as if it’s new, and that AI deployment in networking is fundamentally expensive.

“You need a data scientist to train models,” he said. “You need a lot of compute. You need a lot of data. You need a lot of money. And then you pay the production and you need more money. [There are] many use cases that you will then spend [large] amounts of money on to use AI. And you need general AI and not just generative AI [GenAI].”

Addressing the question of trust, Kassner said everybody starts with the same five basic questions. “The first question is, is my data going to be private? The second is, am I going to be secure and compliant? The third is, if I’m successful [in AI deployment], and I do scale, how do I manage the scalability? The fourth, which could be interchangeable with the third, is how do I manage the cost, because this could get expensive. And then last, but not least, you need to be accurate.”