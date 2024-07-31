Extreme Networks teams with Intel to drive AI-centric product innovation

As the number of client devices continues to increase across network environments, firms are finding a growing need for improved visibility into device activity, as well as a simplified way to manage devices from the datacentre to the network edge. To address these issues, cloud networking company Extreme Networks has formed a co-innovation alliance with the Intel Connectivity Analytics Program.

According to research by Statista, the number of devices enterprises have on their networks is skyrocketing, with spending on internet-connected devices expected to reach $483bn by 2027. The collaboration between Extreme and Intel aims to solve the challenges presented by this dynamic by incorporating Intel-connected device data in the Extreme AI Expert solution – currently in preview with the Extreme Labs hub – to further drive artificial intelligence (AI)-centric innovations in the networking space, in particular “dramatically” enhancing Wi-Fi connectivity, performance and security.

Extreme expressed confidence that the partnership would deliver increased visibility into network and client devices, helping to optimise network performance, dynamically adjust bandwidth to prioritise critical devices, and improve security threat detection and issue resolution.

The firms said they would also support the ability to personalise user experiences and reduce operational costs by using network data, unique device data from PCs through the Intel Connectivity Analytics software development kit, and generative AI to make networks smarter, faster and more resilient.

“The network is the hub of operations, innovation and experiences. By partnering with Extreme Networks, we’re collectively making the network smarter, faster, more secure and more scalable,” said Eric McLaughlin, vice-president and general manager of wireless solutions at Intel’s client computing group.

“By leveraging the riches of AI-centric insights available through the millions of Intel-connected devices across the world and combining that with rich data from the network, we’ll help organisations reduce operational costs and provide best-in-class end-user experiences,” he added.

Extreme’s chief technology and product officer and general manager of subscription business, Nabil Bukhari, spoke of its focus on advancing the network to improve human experiences.

“Partnering with Intel provides our customers with a more secure, more streamlined way to gain visibility of their network and client devices within a single platform,” said Bukhari. “By augmenting our Extreme AI Expert solution with Intel Connectivity Analytics, we’ll provide richer, more intuitive, AI-driven insights and automation, which results in smarter, more responsive experiences that enhance everything from network optimisation to swift security threat detection and resolution.”