IBM aims to enable multicloud infrastructure control with Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Noting that the modern enterprise operates in a hyper-distributed world where users, applications and data can be distributed across multiple locations and environments meaning that they require an offering that improves the network paradigm, IBM has unveiled IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering designed to enable enterprises to bring management to their hybrid multicloud infrastructure.

In making the launch of the solution to provide businesses with the ability to provide secured, dynamic access to workloads and services while maintaining granular visibility and control, IBM cited a 2022 study conducted by IDC that observed that 76% of the enterprise data will be created and processed at the edge.

Said to be driven by “application-centric connectivity”, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh is engineered to automate the process, management and observability of application connectivity in and between public and private clouds to help modern enterprises operate their infrastructure across hybrid multicloud and heterogeneous environments.

IBM said that whether organisations are making their first steps into cloud deployments, or have built global, distributed applications across multiple clouds, Hybrid Cloud Mesh provides detailed insights into how enterprises can use a network that is automated, intelligent and optimised for operations, yet runs over public cloud infrastructure.

By offering the service of connectivity in this way, IBM said network managers can help address the significant strain that infrastructure and operations teams can feel when deploying, managing and securing their hybrid multicloud networks in an era with increasingly limited control and visibility.

The company also believes its recent acquisition of NS1 will play a role in helping Hybrid Cloud Mesh provide application-centric connectivity.

Hybrid Cloud Mesh is also said to be able to unlock the potential of hybrid and multicloud application deployment by creating a simple, secured, scalable and seamless on-ramp for applications and services across heterogeneous network environments.

When generally available later in 2023, Hybrid Cloud Mesh will also use the DNS traffic steering capabilities from NS1 to find the best connection between clouds and users and deliver applications that are optimised for performance, cost and availability at every connection point.

IBM regards the launch of Hybrid Cloud Mesh as consistent with mission of supporting organisations in their digital transformation, helping them compete in their markets via the use of technological innovation, while also using intelligent automation solutions to meet the needs of enterprises at a predictive level.

“The current hybrid multicloud application environment is putting a significant strain on infrastructure and operations teams tasked with deploying, managing and securing this new distributed network paradigm with limited control and visibility,” said Andrew Coward, general manager of software-defined networking.

“With the launch of IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, information technology teams gain more control over the network while providing DevOps and CloudOps teams a unified experience and toolset to solve issues related to application performance, visibility, control, and security.”