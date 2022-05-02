Next generation of collaboration and communication services

Secure connectivity and cloud have been at the core of enterprises’ needs for a number of years – and will be for the foreseeable future. Yet within connectivity, communications systems to address future needs are evolving – and quickly.

As far as IT and communications are concerned, businesses have had to come to terms with the harsh realities of the post-Covid working world. The hybrid model will need to be accommodated indefinitely and the so-called third workplace will be a top priority for many. This will have big ramifications for how IT teams need to discharge their responsibilities and the communications infrastructures that will form the bedrock of their businesses.

With all the broad technology shifts that have taken place during the pandemic, networked resources have become most vital. Investment in cloud resources and modernising user computing and experience management is necessary to bring about greater IT and business alignment. With the continued demand for conferencing services, communications platforms, enterprise social networking and collaboration tools across enterprises, the total addressable market size of communications and collaboration products and services will continue at a fair clip.

Specifically, communications and collaboration software – comprising communications platforms and enterprise social networking and collaboration platforms – represents the fastest growing market segment. While traditional communications and collaboration service propositions such as fixed voice, mobile voice services and audio-only conferencing services will see their enterprise spending decline given the widespread shift towards unified communications (UC), web and video conferencing, managed IP telephony and mobile data services are expected to see healthy growth.

Cloud-based services A key factor driving growth in this segment is the fact that most of the new platforms are cloud-based, making their deployment simple and on-demand, providing an agile communications infrastructure as a service. Another key trend is happening within the as-a-service communications environment – the breaking down of traditional silos. Perhaps most noticeably, this is being seen in the closer alignment, if not total integration, of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service (CCaaS). While traditional communications and collaboration service propositions such as fixed voice, mobile voice services and audio-only conferencing services will see their enterprise spending decline, managed IP telephony and mobile data services are expected to see healthy growth The former has traditionally been centred around removing latency from businesses, offering solutions for workers outside of the office to stay almost constantly in touch. UCaaS has increasingly incorporated video conferencing over the past two years or so, while CCaaS has really done what it says on the tin, with the latest systems a lot more flexible in how they can be accessed. These once very separate elements are now coming together. This was exemplified in February 2022 when Zoom announced the launch of Zoom Contact Center, described as an omnichannel contact centre solution that was optimised for video and offered the same experience as the core Zoom conferencing platform. The product was previously known as the Zoom Video Engagement Center and combines unified communications and contact centre capabilities with the regular Zoom platform. It supports customer service use cases and workflows using channels such as video and voice, with SMS and webchat, and is seen by the company as “powering the future of communications” beyond meetings with unified communications, the Zoom Developer Platform, Zoom Events and now Zoom Contact Center. Supporting more than 100 agent, supervisor and contact centre administrator features at launch, the product has the ability to include additional channels, customer relationship management (CRM) and workforce management integrations, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimise agent productivity. It is also designed to extend traditional capabilities that are typically optimised for voice to provide a unique customer experience through channels such as video. This could mean enabling connected work from anywhere.

Call centres in the cloud Zoom says its move was based on understanding the importance of bringing UC and a multichannel contact centre together into the same experience. A typical use case could see contact centre agents, frequently tied to physical contact centre locations and often still needing to navigate multiple communications tools to work remotely effectively, use Zoom Contact Center to streamline inefficiencies by bringing communications into one central hub and collaborate with peers, supervisors or other employees in Zoom Chat and channels. This could be done by offering customers a rich agent experience, says the company. Blair Pleasant, a principal analyst at BCStrategies, which focuses on the business communications products and services market, says Zoom’s launch shows it understands the importance of bringing together UC and the multichannel contact centre into the same experience. “Zoom is known for great video, which is important for high-touch customer scenarios and internal use cases like IT helpdesk, employee helpline and revenue-generating activities,” she says. “But the fact that Zoom Contact Center supports routing, additional channels and the agent functionality that organisations need, means Zoom Contact Center could become the modern contact centre solution of choice.” “The shift [in working] put our system under a stress test that we never thought we could do at that time [but] this was a new thing we needed to adapt to/ [We found] it is possible to do anything when everybody gets their act together and they all have the same goal” Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Avaya International Call centre agents’ needs have been transformed by Covid. Almost overnight, companies had to move entire teams from well-specced offices to people’s homes or other non-office locations. Naturally, not all of these places had, from a technology basis, what it took to be a call centre agent. This was a challenge that the comms tech industry had to address, and quickly, leading to what was perhaps the biggest proof of concept in the industry, involving millions of people using advanced comms to keep businesses in business.