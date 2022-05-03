CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

3 May 2022

A prescription for digital accessibility at Boots

In this week’s Computer Weekly, millions of people have difficulties when using websites – we find out how Boots is making its e-commerce offering fully accessible. Our new buyer’s guide examines communications as a service. And we talk to Trainline’s CTO about how the rail app provider survived and thrived post-pandemic. Read the issue now.

