CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

A prescription for digital accessibility at Boots
In this week’s Computer Weekly, millions of people have difficulties when using websites – we find out how Boots is making its e-commerce offering fully accessible. Our new buyer’s guide examines communications as a service. And we talk to Trainline’s CTO about how the rail app provider survived and thrived post-pandemic. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Boots accelerates its digital accessibility journey
Boots is working with website accessibility software provider Recite Me to make its website more user-friendly and improve the customer experience
-
Next generation of collaboration and communication services
Future comms systems may look and feel rather different from what exists today – we look at the journey for communications services
-
CTO interview: Milena Nikolic, CTO, Trainline
Computer Weekly speaks to Trainline’s new chief technology officer, Milena Nikolic, about building and inspiring a post-pandemic tech team
