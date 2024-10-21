Forrester: Tips for choosing a UCaaS provider

Unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) systems combine voice, video and messaging in one platform.

However, Forrester’s 2023 data showed that 72% of telecoms decision-makers who adopted UC technology still believe that the way they deploy unified communications relies on multiple point technologies rather than one integrated end-to-end platform. Despite the consolidation gains, adopting an end-to-end communications system remains complex.

Traditional communications pricing practices dominate the UCaaS market. While some UCaaS providers sell all-in packages, the most popular form of purchasing UCaaS is through a productivity app package. But additional investment is needed for add-ons, such as different tiers and phone types or licences for collaboration rooms.

Licensing and add-ons One of the most common approaches to licensing is a core UCaaS subscription to a standalone platform. This provides voice, video and messaging as a per-user subscription service. Many provide a phone number as either a base capability (included with all possible licences) or an upgraded tier. While many standalone offerings require purchase of the same tier of licence for all employees, some offer mixed tiering, allowing customers to mix licence levels to best fit organisational needs – for example, purchasing the without-phone tier for knowledge workers and the phone tier for sales. Standalone UCaaS is best for organisations that either have a supplier preference or do not have a UCaaS solution through a productivity app package. Providers with this market approach include 8x8 (with mixed licences), Dialpad, GoTo, Intermedia (with mixed licences), RingCentral, Sangoma, TelaVox, Vonage (with mixed licences), and Zoom. Another option is when the core UCaaS is included with a productivity application. One of the most common – and easiest – approaches to purchasing UCaaS is through enterprise productivity app packages, and the only motion where customers may accidentally acquire a full UCaaS solution. While they frequently require an add-on for phone licences, where specific communication capabilities are not needed – such as interactive voice response or international calling – this approach may not even require more investment than the productivity app licence. These offerings frequently have the tightest productivity integrations. Providers with this market approach include Google, Microsoft and Zoho. Intermedia and Sangoma offer third-party productivity apps as an add-on package. Another form of UCaaS licensing is where basic phone services are provided as an add-on. For many providers, a phone system licence is available as a per-user subscription service that also delivers a basic private branch exchange (PBX) for the organisation. The base licence gives users a phone number that supports internal and domestic calling, with other call types incurring a charge. These can either require an add-on to an existing system or a licence for a standalone phone option. PBX features include basic queuing and interactive voice response (IVR). More advanced phone features are in different purchase tiers. Providers that offer a phone add-on include Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Zoho and Zoom, all requiring licence add-ons or including-phone subscription tiers for phone systems. For organisations needing phone only, Cisco, TelaVox, Vonage, Zoom and Zoho all offer standalone phone licensing (not requiring UCaaS or including standard UCaaS features). Beyond basic phone services, UCaaS providers generally require an additional charge – either by consumption or as a subscription tier – to provide international calling (outside of the organisation) and toll-free lines. Advanced PBX features – including lightweight contact centre as a service (CCaaS) with barge/monitor/whisper, call analytics and advanced interactive voice response – align to these tiers of phone systems. All providers offering a phone system maintain this approach. Finally, there is the option to purchase meeting room connectivity. While all UCaaS providers can connect through mechanisms such as providing a physical link to a television, not all can embed into meeting room hardware. Frequently, more advanced functionality, such as audiovisual connected whiteboards and shared room phones, comes at a cost and requires a specialised add-on licence. Some UCaaS providers might have an allocated number as part of the base enterprise agreement – support for 10 rooms, for example), but an additional per-room licence is necessary for large deployments connecting multiple rooms. Expect these room add-on charges from firms such as Dialpad, Microsoft (free for the first 20 rooms), RingCentral and Zoom.