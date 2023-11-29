AI to drive Zoom to new levels in 2024

Noting that “great teams do everything together”, Zoom Video Communications has plotted a course for the early part of 2024, aiming to take advantage of investments in AI-based customer experience technologies and services to continue its stated mission to redraw the modern hybrid workspace and give back to businesses one of their most valuable commodities: time.

And given that it was on the verge of a key enhancement of its offer in a matter of months, Zoom said a fundamental aspect of its approach going forward would be to address the issue that to date a lot of hybrid workers haven’t felt the technologies are working on their behalf.

Speaking at Zoomtopia Leaders Connect London, Zoom chief product officer Smita Hashim established a basepoint for the company at the end of 2023, observing just how far the company has grown and evolved, not only since formation in 2011, but also over the past four years, since it became the breakout technology firm of the pandemic and was elevated to verbal brand status with the likes of Sellotape and Hoover. Hasim stressed that the company had at its core the communications and collaboration products, but was also broadening reach through its meetings, notes, events, contact centre and companions’ products to result in a smarter platform designed specifically and better capable to meet the needs of a new flexible workforce.

“We have been adding more productivity tools, like Zoom Clips and asynchronous video,” she said. “We added a Zoom notes product, and we already had a whiteboard project. So, we think of employee experiences and expanding into that, which is really important is in this day of hybrid work.

“Expectations have really changed for how our customers engage with their customers. We had a webinar product from the early days, and we have been expanding into hybrid events. We have our contact centre, which has been growing really nicely, again built very much with hybrid in mind. It’s a full suite with a virtual agent, and it has workforce engagement management scheduling and quality management.”

Explaining what addressing the needs of the modern enterprise means, Hasim added that a key task was to ensure application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) were supported seamlessly so that business applications could be embedded effectively in the core Zoom platform. A key example offered was CRM. To provide an extent of how far this integration could scale, she calculated that the average enterprise has somewhere in the region of 200 applications.

Yet in addition to investments in contact centre technology, the key element of the expanded platform has been the usage of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to “uplevel” capability, and at no extra cost to customers.