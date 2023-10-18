Gitex Global 2023: Motul looks to deliver ‘effortless’ experiences in cloud comms

Ensuring smooth running is literally the business of oil and lubricants company Motul, and it is now applying this principle across its communications estate, looking to deliver “effortless” experiences for its customers and employees through a range of touchpoints after adopting a suite of cloud-based communications solutions.

Founded in 1853, Motul is a French company with an international footprint. It specialises in the formulation, production and distribution of high-performance lubricants for engines such as two-wheelers, cars and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as for its industrial activity through its Motul Tech entity. The company has a reputation for its capacity to provide state-of-the-art synthetic lubricants, introducing in 1971 the very first 100% synthetic multigrade lubricant, Motul 300V.

As part of its plan to create and track new key performance indicators (KPIs) that have helped the company evolve its customer service processes, Motul is now running the Avaya Experience Platform cloud contact centre solution to make it easier to connect the right agents with customers through voice, video, chat, messaging and more. This is integrated with Avaya Cloud Office by the RingCentral cloud-based communications solution, which enables more than 400 global employees to collaborate across borders.

The two solutions are fully integrated, enabling information to flow smoothly between the front and back offices. Agents are given improved access to subject matter experts, making it easier for Motul to resolve complex customer queries. Agents that have hybrid responsibilities between customer service and admin can navigate easily between the two solutions.

“Our business development relies heavily on our close relationship with our customers. And communications play a key role internally as well as externally. With Avaya Cloud Office and Avaya Experience Platform, we’re able to communicate and collaborate much more effectively,” explained Motul CIO Mathieu Blin.

“We were willing to switch to the cloud-based infrastructure for the features that we got in return. Giving our colleagues a single, unified platform that’s common across every office, in every geography, means we’re able to share information seamlessly and act on it quickly. Now, we have a strategic approach to improve our customer experience, reinforce our competitivity and secure our success in the long term. We’re confident in the ability of Avaya’s technology to meet our customers’ contact preferences.”

As an existing Avaya customer, Motul was able to implement the cloud-based solutions without disruptive technology upgrades or extensive employee training, enabling the company to realise faster time to value from the new capabilities. Avaya Experience Platform also delivers advanced analytics, and reporting is said to have helped Motul create and track new KPIs that have helped the company evolve its customer service processes.

Avaya believes the solution’s ability to integrate easily into Motul’s customer relationship management applications has made the roll-out of these KPIs “pain-free”.

“Motul has thrived for over 150 years thanks to its culture of putting customer connection at the very heart of its drive for excellence,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, senior vice-president, global head of sales, and president of Avaya International. “We’re proud to be helping the company continue with its people-first values as its customers and workforce move into the digital realm.”