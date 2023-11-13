Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Avaya extend customer centre alliance

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has extended its contract with customer experience services provider Avaya.

DEWA was created in 1992 as a result of the merger of the Dubai Electricity Company and the Dubai Water Department. The Group generates, transmits and distributes electricity and potable water to users throughout Dubai. DEWA owns 56% of Empower, which claims to be the world’s largest district cooling services provider by connected capacity, and owns, manages, operates and maintains district cooling plants and affiliated distribution networks across Dubai.

The Group also comprises a number of other businesses, including Mai Dubai, a manufacturer and distributor of bottled water, Digital DEWA, a digital business services company, and Etihad ESCO, a company focused on the development and implementation of energy-efficient offerings.

The digital arm of DEWA was ranked among the top three Dubai government call centres in the assessment conducted by the Dubai Model Centre in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority.

In its extended partnership with Avaya, DEWA has enhanced its Customer Care Centre to become an Integrated Digital Interactive Hub, enabling customers to access a wide range of services through an interactive voice system (IVR) that is empowered by artificial intelligence (AI) and available on an around-the-clock basis. Based on Avaya technology, DEWA’s Customer Care Centre will be delivered and managed by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA and a UAE-based digital data hub focused on transformation and operational execution services.

DEWA’s Customer Care Centre is designed to enable customers to contact the organisation over various communication channels, including calls, email, video or text chat. These multi-channel engagements are fully integrated to transition from one medium to another. Additionally, a dynamic IVR provides self-service options, enabling customers to seamlessly apply for the services they need without agent involvement.

The partnership between Avaya and DEWA is also said to have enhanced customer experience by establishing the DEWAverse platform in the Metaverse world. Through the launch, DEWA said it was the first local government organisation in the UAE to launch its platform on the Metaverse to provide its services to customers, employees and members of the society.

A dynamic menu, powered by AI, identifies all registered callers and their information, and assigns the appropriate level of service to that customer based on their profile. It also provides call priority for special categories such as people of determination and senior citizens.

In collaboration with Avanza Innovations, this is said to enable customers to communicate with customer care centre staff to get answers to their inquiries and receive the necessary assistance to complete their transactions in the Metaverse.