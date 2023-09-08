HGS to provide contact centre support for One Login

The Government Digital Service (GDS) has signed a partnership contract with Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) to provide multichannel customer support for its Gov.uk One Login identity platform.

As part of the partnership, HGS will deliver a range of customer support channels for users of One Login, including phone, webchat, webform and conversational artificial intelligence (AI).

It will also monitor interaction trends and alerts through speech and text analysis.

Rachel Tsang, GDS deputy director for the digital identity programme, said that by signing the contract with HGS, the government “will be able to provide our users with great customer support, at the point of need, when they are accessing Gov.UK One Login”.

“Having these services in place will allow us to focus on all our customers, including those with low digital skills,” she said.

The partnership was established through the £3.5bn Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework for outsourced contract centre services, and is the latest in a series of contracts GDS has signed to support its One Login roll-out.

In March 2023, GDS published three contract notices, two with Deloitte for mobile app delivery and capability delivery, and another with PA Consulting for a capability deliver partner.

As reported by Computer Weekly last week (31 August), GDS also signed a contract with the Post Office to provide in-person identity checks for One Login.

The face-to-face service, which will be run by postmasters and other Post Office staff, means those who cannot use the One Login app or website to verify their identity will be able to do so at their local Post Office branch.

The government’s new digital identity system has been heavily focused on its mobile-first agenda, with its ID check apps downloaded more than two million times and 1.5 million verified identities having been issued on the platform. However, GDS is keen to make the digital identity system accessible for everyone, including those with a lower level of confidence in using digital platforms.

The One Login system will be mandated for use by all government departments. Over the next 18 months, GDS will be onboarding the majority of government services.

As of June 2023, there are eight government services using One Login, including those early adopters such as the Disclosure and Barring Service, as well as an identity-checking app for users of HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Government Gateway who hold a driving licence.

Several other services have also onboarded, including Social Work England’s register to be a social worker service, HM Land Registry’s mortgage deed signing service, the Modern Slavery Unit’s modern slavery statement registry and Ofqual’s advisor application service.