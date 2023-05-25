Cabinet Office publishes response to data sharing for digital ID consultation

The government has published its response to the public consultation on its proposed legislation to enhance data sharing across the public sector to support its digital identity plans.

Whitehall’s One Login project, which will replace more than 190 existing sign-in routes and 44 separate accounts, allowing citizens to prove their digital identity once and then reuse it to access all government services online via a single account, is currently in beta testing, and the government is mandating the use of the system.

To safely check and share the government-held personal data that will be used by the system, the government published a consultation in January 2023, proposing amending the UK’s 2017 Digital Economy Act to support the sharing of information between specified public authorities for identity verification purposes.

The consultation received more than 66,000 responses, with the majority of those expressing strong concerns around data privacy in particular. Despite this, the government is committed to take forward the proposed regulations “as soon as parliamentary time allows”.

According to the responses from the consultation, the majority did not believe that data sharing would improve public services or provide a benefit to individuals or households.

“The main reasons for this were concerns around erosion of data privacy and protection, data security against cyber attacks and a general mistrust in government use of personal data for wider policy issues. For the majority of respondents, these concerns outweighed any improvements in public service delivery,” the government response said.

The response added that it recognises the concerns around data privacy and security, but said: “Data sharing under the proposed regulations would adhere to the principle of using the minimum amount of data to help people prove who they are, thus ensuring that less data is processed overall. This activity further minimises the risks posed by data sharing.

“To further provide confidence as to the safety and privacy of data sharing under the proposed legislation, any service which helps people prove who they are online will publish information on the use of personal data, starting with Gov.UK One Login,” the government said.

The public did also not believe that data sharing would improve the well-being of individuals and households, due to concerns around erosion of data privacy, data security against cyber attacks and a “general mistrust in government use of personal data for wider policy issues”.

While the government firmly believes that data sharing would support the delivery, administration or enforcement of a service provided by a public authority, 75% of those who responded disagreed or strongly disagreed, worrying that data protection would be put at risk and that data sharing could be used to facilitate government monitoring of individuals.

However, the government pointed out in its response that monitoring public services “does not include monitoring of any citizen’s individual activity.

Government criticism The government also highlighted that most of the interest in the consultation “expressed strong concerns around identity cards, including incorrect interpretations that a change to the Digital Economy Act 2017 could result in compulsory digital identity”. “The government understands that there isn’t public support for identity cards in the UK. The government remains committed to realising the benefits of individuals being able to identify themselves online in order to access public services. There are no plans to introduce mandatory digital identity.” It also said that most of those who responded to the consultation commented on wider issues rather than the specific questions asked. “Responses included comments that identity verification services would mean citizens would not be able to use cash, that they would support a social credit system, that they would lead to an identity card being introduced, or that digital identities are going to be made mandatory for all people,” it said. The response added that there is clear evidence that of those who responded, “many appear to have been significantly influenced by commentaries against implementing compulsory citizen digital identity in principle and data sharing to support it”. “For example, we noted that 75% of the emails received used one of a small number of templates and a small proportion of these emails (4%) in template format were against identity verification services in principle, and were responding to a much broader issue around digital identity and data sharing than was in scope of this consultation.” It added that “many of the responses were driven by anti-digital commentaries without engaging with the specific questions”, with common themes such as an underlying mistrust of government use of personal data, data accuracy leading to poor decision making and feeling that an individual’s data privacy is more important than the benefits of improved public services. “As a result, some of the analysis statistics appear to be overwhelmingly skewed towards the majority who used the consultation as a vehicle to express these opinions,” it said.