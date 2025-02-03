Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A familiar face resurfaces, and there are several senior appointments made by vendors looking to bolster their customer and partner activities.

Syrenis: The consent and preference management specialist has unveiled Adam Binks as its CEO. His name will be familiar to many in the channel as a result of his time at the helm of SysGroup. Binks replaces Glenn Jackson, who is stepping down after six years in the role and moving into retirement.

“I am joining Syrenis at an extremely exciting time and I see immense opportunity ahead for the business.,” said Binks. “We have a unique combination of bright minds, state-of-the-art technology and an impressive roster of recognised global clients. The consent and preference management market is growing at significant pace in a world that is driven by data, and we are ideally placed to help global enterprises go beyond basic compliance to transform their businesses using the data they collect.”

n2s: The technology lifecycle specialist has welcomed Ben Hirst as commercial director and Sarah Goddard as finance manager. Hirst’s promotion is the next step in a career that started with the business back in 2009, when he began as a warehouse operative. Goddard has worked for computer firms, the NHS and in other financial roles before taking this opportunity.

“Having Ben and Sarah on board in these two very key positions is testimony to their proven career track records and abilities,” said n2s CEO Rob Bolton. “Ben knows n2s and the business of IT asset disposal and lifecycle management inside out, which gives me total confidence in his new role as commercial director. His career trajectory at n2s highlights how the company supports and rewards hard work, ability and results. Equally, Sarah’s wide and varied experience as a finance manager in a cross section of industry sectors brings new vision and best practices to n2s.”

HPE: The vendor has indicated that Maeve Culloty will assume the role of executive vice-president, president and CEO of HPE financial services, effective from 1 May. She was most recently chief of staff to HPE president and CEO Antonio Neri, but she has a CV with plenty of financial experience, and takes over a position that had been held by Gerri Gold, who, after 23 years with the company, has decided to retire at the end of its second fiscal quarter. “I worked within HPE Financial Services for 12 years, so returning to lead the business has been a long-standing career aspiration,” said Culloty. “Gerri and the team are known for consistently delivering – for customers, for partners and for the business – and I’m proud to continue this legacy.”

Cisco: The networking giant has announced the appointment of Chintan Patel as chief technology officer for EMEA. He was previously chief technology officer in the UK, and now gets the chance to work with a wider team on designing solutions for the vendor. “As our customers are grappling with some of the biggest technology transitions of their lifetime, they are turning to us to simplify complexity, drive value from their investments and improve their digital resilience,” said Oliver Tuszik, president of Cisco EMEA. “EMEA represents a diverse and vibrant technology landscape, and Cisco has never been more aligned to the needs of our customers.”