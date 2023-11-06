Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

Another few senior appointments caught the eye over the past week, as firms looked to lean on knowledge and expertise.

Evolve: The managed network solutions provider has welcomed Chris Darling as its new delivery director. His CV includes time running networks for the likes of Nouryon and AskoNobel.

Projects director Jon Shaw said Darling would be a solid addition for Evolve. “We are delighted to have Chris on the executive team as the new service delivery director,” he said.

“With his remarkable qualifications, proven track record and versatile skill set, Evolve looks forward to achieving new heights in service delivery and customer satisfaction.”

Konica Minolta Business Solutions: The UK business has decided Suzie Thorogood is the right person to take up the chief financial officer position. She has a CV that includes time in senior financial roles at a number of other firms.

“We are very pleased to welcome Suzie to Konica Minolta. Not only does she bring considerable financial expertise, but she is also an experienced and confident business leader,” said Rob Ferris, CEO of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK).

“We purposely looked for someone with the right energy, who shares our specific values in leadership and the importance of identifying and developing high-performance talent. In addition, someone who has excelled in leading a national operating company, while understanding the needs of the broader European and Global business.”