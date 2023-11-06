luckybusiness - stock.adobe.com
Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?
The start of a fresh month has seen the personnel moves continue to pile up
Another few senior appointments caught the eye over the past week, as firms looked to lean on knowledge and expertise.
Evolve: The managed network solutions provider has welcomed Chris Darling as its new delivery director. His CV includes time running networks for the likes of Nouryon and AskoNobel.
Projects director Jon Shaw said Darling would be a solid addition for Evolve. “We are delighted to have Chris on the executive team as the new service delivery director,” he said.
“With his remarkable qualifications, proven track record and versatile skill set, Evolve looks forward to achieving new heights in service delivery and customer satisfaction.”
Konica Minolta Business Solutions: The UK business has decided Suzie Thorogood is the right person to take up the chief financial officer position. She has a CV that includes time in senior financial roles at a number of other firms.
“We are very pleased to welcome Suzie to Konica Minolta. Not only does she bring considerable financial expertise, but she is also an experienced and confident business leader,” said Rob Ferris, CEO of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK).
“We purposely looked for someone with the right energy, who shares our specific values in leadership and the importance of identifying and developing high-performance talent. In addition, someone who has excelled in leading a national operating company, while understanding the needs of the broader European and Global business.”
Beamery appointment
Beamery: Gavin Patterson has been appointed lead independent director at the AI talent management platform. His name might be familiar because he had stints as president and CRO at Salesforce and CEO of BT.
“We are delighted to have Gavin Patterson join the board of Beamery,” said Beamery co-founder and CEO Abakar Saidov. “With his hugely impressive track record leading highly respected companies to success, and his deep understanding of global market dynamics, Gavin will provide unparalleled strategic guidance as Beamery continues to grow in the UK and globally.”
Content Guru: The cloud contact centre player has given Matt McKernan the opportunity to make an impression as the senior vice-president of sales for the Americas.
“Our company is the dominant CCaaS provider in Europe, and in the last five years has grown to be one of the major players in APAC,” said Sean Taylor, CEO of Content Guru.
“We now have unfinished business to take care of in the Americas. We have some amazing customers in North America, and with Matt on board, I am very excited to see how much we will be able to scale. There seems to be a real appetite in the US marketplace for a high-quality player that wants to look after its customers.”