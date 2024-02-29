Konica Minolta Business Solutions marks year of partner growth

Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK has been reflecting on a year since it launched its partner programme and portal.

The print and document management specialist has grown sales and partners over the course of the past 12 months, with the programme getting credited with supporting that growth.

A year on, the firm has seen some product segments benefit from a channel focus, including A3 and A4 multifunction printers, with a 128% increase when compared with pre-pandemic figures.

Over the year, 32 new resellers have joined the programme, with the vendor making sure it avoids geographical duplication and sales conflicts.

At the back end, the vendor has also added to its partner support team, with resellers being offered assistance with marketing campaigns, lead generation and customer bids.

“Over the last year, we have continued to further develop our offering in line with our commitment to our partners,” said Cameron Mitchell, business leader for indirect channel at Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK. “This includes building and developing a framework for Professional Print Accreditation, along with new partner onboarding.

“With the business IT and print market continuing to evolve rapidly, our Partner Programme is geared towards supporting our partners as they evolve with it,” he added. “This includes selling our integrated Digital Transformation software solutions, which are fully backed by a dedicated specialist sales team and the technical expertise of Konica Minolta’s ProcessFlows team.”