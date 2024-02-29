Getty Images/Creatas RF
Konica Minolta Business Solutions marks year of partner growth
Anniversary of supplier’s partner programme provides opportunity for update on progress with indirect business
Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK has been reflecting on a year since it launched its partner programme and portal.
The print and document management specialist has grown sales and partners over the course of the past 12 months, with the programme getting credited with supporting that growth.
A year on, the firm has seen some product segments benefit from a channel focus, including A3 and A4 multifunction printers, with a 128% increase when compared with pre-pandemic figures.
Over the year, 32 new resellers have joined the programme, with the vendor making sure it avoids geographical duplication and sales conflicts.
At the back end, the vendor has also added to its partner support team, with resellers being offered assistance with marketing campaigns, lead generation and customer bids.
“Over the last year, we have continued to further develop our offering in line with our commitment to our partners,” said Cameron Mitchell, business leader for indirect channel at Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK. “This includes building and developing a framework for Professional Print Accreditation, along with new partner onboarding.
“With the business IT and print market continuing to evolve rapidly, our Partner Programme is geared towards supporting our partners as they evolve with it,” he added. “This includes selling our integrated Digital Transformation software solutions, which are fully backed by a dedicated specialist sales team and the technical expertise of Konica Minolta’s ProcessFlows team.”
Exclusive Partners
The firm has also been cultivating a selection of dedicated partners as part of the programme, and finished the year with 28 solo-branded Exclusive Partners throughout the UK
“We decided to take a different approach to our competitors by shining a light on these partners that stand out in a sometimes crowded market,” said Mitchell. “Undoubtedly, providers need to differentiate themselves more, and by delivering Professional Print, Industrial Print or solutions, they can deliver the vital systems that customers need today.”
“Our partners appreciate added-value support with sales, marketing and PR, along with special pricing and attractive margins,” he added. “We also focus on partner events that deliver tangible benefits, networking with other partners and building a community of support that is exclusive to Konica Minolta partners.”
The vendor used the anniversary to signal the intention to keep programme enhancements coming in 2024, starting with the imminent launch of a new customer engagement facility.
“We are on a journey with our channel partners, one that will continue to evolve and change to meet the needs of end users and the broader market,” said Mitchell. “We have always been certain that our technology is best-of-breed, and we firmly believe this is also reflected in the comprehensive support we offer our essential partners.”