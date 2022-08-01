Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

A batch of channel hires have caught the eye over the past week, with some of them at a senior level and likely to have an impact on partner programme developments and relationships.

VAST The firm has turned to channel veteran Vijay Mistry, who will be joining VAST Data as channel account manager. Mistry is known to partners, having spent the past 15 years at Cisco, latterly as a partner account manager. “Throughout my career, I have always been focused on successfully building relationships and adopting new concepts. Working with a company like VAST, that has taken only four years to establish itself as the fastest-selling storage company in history, is the perfect opportunity for me to take my experience to the next level, and work with partners who have great expertise in their own field, but appreciate the support that VAST can offer,” he said.

One Identity Mark Logan has been appointed as the first-ever CEO of One Identity. He comes from LogRhythm, where he was also at the helm. “There’s a tremendous opportunity for One Identity to be nimble and move quickly to continue accelerating our growth in the identity security market. I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team on continuing to win market share as the leading unified identity security provider,” said Logan.

Kaseya The firm is aiming to create 250 jobs in the next three years with its decision to open a Centre of Excellence in Dundalk, Ireland. “We saw tremendous opportunity to expand the tech ecosystem in Ireland – we’re already in Dublin – and decided to open a second office in Dundalk,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “We are planning to attract top tech talent and generate a robust workforce pipeline in the local community. We are excited about this partnership that will expand Kaseya’s footprint in Ireland, where Kaseya has its roots. The company first established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2016.”

Canon UK&I The firm has welcomed Stuart Miller as its new director of B2B indirect sales. He previously worked for Konica Minolta, where he led the organisation’s Scottish business unit as well as its private sector business unit. “I’m delighted to be joining Canon at a time when it is increasing its focus on its indirect routes to market. I’m looking forward to leading this exciting part of the business and developing initiatives which will benefit the channel,” said Miller. “Identifying new customers whose portfolios will be complemented by our award-winning technology will also be an important priority.”