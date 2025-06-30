Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Another week has gone by in the channel with a number of personnel moves catching the eye. As is often the case, the hires have been struck with the aim of driving more growth.

Arc: The channel player has welcomed Elly Kirby as head of strategic accounts. She comes with an impressive CV, with that being put to test in a role that will involve leading the strategic account function across the Arc group, leading a team of account managers and directors to work closely with key clients.

Geoff Wing, chief revenue officer at Arc, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Elly to Arc. Her deep industry experience and commitment to client success are already making a difference. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and energy to the team, we’re confident she will play a vital role in strengthening our strategic client partnerships.”

PaperCut: The firm has appointed two print industry experts to a newly created role, with Ian Dixon and Alexander Rollo joining the firm as technical success managers. They will be tasked with growing PaperCut’s portfolio across its channel, partners and teams, and be responsible for guiding customers and partners to help them select the most appropriate solution and service for their evolving print environment. Dixon joins PaperCut from Tungsten Automation (née Kofax), where he was regional sales manager, and Rollo was previously a pre-sales technical consultant at Aurora.

“I’m very excited about this newly created role because it is a powerful response to some of the most exciting changes in the print industry, the print environment and how we engage with our channel partners to help them excel,” said Rollo. “It reflects PaperCut’s ambition to accelerate the pace at which it delivers solutions and print knowledge to the channel and end users.”

Synaxon: The industry group has welcomed Samuel Chatterton as account manager. He comes with four years of experience working in account management and support roles in the distribution and ICT sector. He will be responsible for identifying and engaging with potential new partners, and enticing more reseller businesses to make use of the Synaxon Hub distribution service, as well as the outfit’s Marketplace portal to access stock and availability information and place orders.

“Sales through the Synaxon Hub and order placement through our Marketplace portal have been growing strongly, and with Sam focusing on promoting the benefits of these resources, we fully expect that growth to continue and accelerate,” said Mike Barron, UK managing director at Synaxon.