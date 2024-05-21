AST bolsters UK position with Symatrix buy

US player Applications Software Technology (AST) has made a move to increase its international footprint with the acquisition of Manchester-based Oracle partner Symatrix.

The UK firm specialises in a range of Oracle services, including payroll, HCM, ERP, SCM and SCI, and will now become part of the AST family, which also operates in the same areas.

Symatrix has built up a customer base that will add more depth to AST’s vertical approach and provide the firm with a springboard to develop in further areas. The Oracle expertise offered by firm will also add more muscle to Oracle cloud services provision.

“The capabilities of Symatrix complement and broaden AST’s core services and allow us to reach new global markets,” said AST CEO Justin Winter. “Working together, we will be able to offer enhanced services to our combined customer base. We’ll continue to deliver high-value solutions that provide measurable value and outcomes for our customers at a global scale.”

Charles Phillips, managing partner for Recognise, chairman of the board for AST and former president of Oracle, gave an insight into how the move might be seen by the vendor. “AST and Symatrix represent a powerful combination in Oracle Cloud services,” he said.

“The complementary end market exposure helps solidify the businesses’ leadership positions across two continents.”

In response, Symatrix CEO Chris Brooks said AST was an established player with a strong reputation in helping customers navigate through complex cloud requirements, and that it was a good home for the business. “Joining forces with AST is a natural progression for Symatrix and allows us to service our customers with even greater resources and technical services,” he said.