Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

It’s been a busy week across the industry, with fresh faces arriving with briefs to make a difference in key areas for their new employers. Ironically, a couple of the appointments are in human resources, with firms keen to make sure they remain good places to work.

BCN: The managed service provider has appointed Victoria Jackson as its chief people officer (CPO) to oversee the human resources function. She has a CV that stretches back two decades, and is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD.

“I’m extremely excited to have been appointed as CPO at BCN,” she said. “The business has built up a strong, people-first ethos over the years, and I am looking forward to supporting this. Ensuring that both existing and new staff members feel supported at all times will help maintain the exceptional quality of work and technical expertise at BCN.”

Synaxon: The industry organisation has appointed Matt Meadows as its new business account executive with a brief to get more resellers using its Hub Distribution service and managed service offerings.

Mike Barron, UK managing director at Synaxon, said Meadows could make a positive impact. “We believe many more partners can make use of Synaxon’s unique capabilities – for simple product fulfilment, managed services and significant projects – to level the playing field,” he said. “Matt has both the professional and personal qualities to cultivate new relationships, help more partners make use of our services and bring renewed growth to their business.”

Calabrio: The workplace performance specialist has appointed Dave Rhodes as CEO, with Interim CEO Joel Martins continuing in his role as chief technology officer. Rhodes joins Calabrio from Sauce Labs, where he was chief executive. His CV also includes time at Unity Software, Paradigm/Emerson and Autodesk.

“The company continuously strives to redefine service excellence with technology advances and a unique focus on operational efficiency that drives transformative customer experiences,” he said. “I am excited to lead the Calabrio team as we seize the immense growth opportunities ahead.”