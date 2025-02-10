Gajus - stock.adobe.com
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Moves this week at Westcon-Comstor, Infinity Group, Cato Networks, Nile, Calabrio, Scality and Gigamon
Westcon-Comstor brings on board some industry expertise with former Dell and Cisco staffers, Cato Networks continues to bolster its executive team, and there are further examples across the industry of the desire to add expertise and market knowledge.
Westcon-Comstor: The distributor has added some more heads to its Comstor arm, with Stéphane Reboud joining as senior vice-president of Comstor sales for Europe, after more than two decades at Dell Technologies. The channel player has also welcomed former Cisco executive Steven Heinsius as vice-president of product management and marketing for EMEA at Comstor.
Infinity Group: The Microsoft partner and MSP has hired Kevin Brown to become its sales director. The newly created role will see Kevin join as the company’s first ever purely sales-focused member of the leadership team.
Rob Young, CEO of Infinity Group, said: “Kevin joins Infinity Group at a key stage in our growth journey. Our focus this year is on consolidation and developing IP that meets the shifting requirements of our clients. As organisations seek to supercharge automation with AI and unlock the power and potential of their data, trusted technology partners will be crucial.”
Cato Networks: The firm was featured in Channel Moves last week with a senior EMEA appointment, and has followed that up with the arrival of Karl Soderlund as its global channel chief. His extensive CV includes time at Imperva, Aruba Networks, HP, Fortinet and Cisco. “We welcome Karl as our new global channel chief at Cato Networks,” said Nick Fan, vice-president of global sales at Cato Networks. “His extensive experience and proven track record in driving and expanding global partner programs will be invaluable as we continue to scale as a company.”
Nile: The enterprise network solutions player has welcomed industry veteran Hemant Chaskar as its chief information security officer (CISO). He will be responsible for helping the firm develop its roadmap, which includes its Campus Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution.
Prior to his appointment, Chaskar has held roles in the security industry for the past 10 years, including acting as CISO at Mojo Networks, principal security architect at Arista Networks, head of cloud security at Aruba Networks and HPE, and chief of product and platform security at Exabeam. “Given his diverse experience, adding someone like Hemant to your executive team is almost like adding three or four different team members,” said Pankaj Patel, CEO and co-founder of Nile.
Financial planning skills
Calabrio: The workforce performance company has welcomed Carl Gillert as chief financial officer (CFO). He comes with experience in a number of similar roles, gaining mergers and acquisitions and financial planning skills.
“His expertise in financial strategy, operational excellence and value creation will be instrumental as we accelerate our innovation and growth,” said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio. “With his leadership, we will continue driving productivity, reducing attrition and helping organisations provide better service and sales – ultimately empowering them to optimise workforce performance with the best solutions in the industry.”
Scality: The storage player has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Emilio Roman as its new global chief revenue officer (CRO). He joins Scality from Bitdefender and Fortinet, where he held the position of senior vice-president of global sales and channels.
Roman is no stranger to Scality, having previously served as the company’s top sales leader for the EMEA and APAC regions from 2014 to 2020. “We are thrilled to welcome Emilio back to the Scality family,” said Jerome Lecat, CEO of Scality. “Emilio’s extensive cyber security experience and outstanding leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead our global sales efforts as we continue to innovate and solve the world’s largest data challenges.”
Gigamon: The deep observability specialist has made a double appointment, with Tony Jarjoura, CPA, promoted to CFO, and Ram Bhide hired as senior vice-president of engineering.
“Tony brings a unique combination of operational insight, financial acumen and leadership to the CFO role, with a deep understanding of our business, technology and channel strategy,” said Shane Buckley, president and CEO of Gigamon. “His continued oversight of our financial portfolio and global finance operations will be instrumental as we continue to scale and further strengthen our position in the cyber security marketplace.”