Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Westcon-Comstor brings on board some industry expertise with former Dell and Cisco staffers, Cato Networks continues to bolster its executive team, and there are further examples across the industry of the desire to add expertise and market knowledge.

Westcon-Comstor: The distributor has added some more heads to its Comstor arm, with Stéphane Reboud joining as senior vice-president of Comstor sales for Europe, after more than two decades at Dell Technologies. The channel player has also welcomed former Cisco executive Steven Heinsius as vice-president of product management and marketing for EMEA at Comstor.

Infinity Group: The Microsoft partner and MSP has hired Kevin Brown to become its sales director. The newly created role will see Kevin join as the company’s first ever purely sales-focused member of the leadership team.

Rob Young, CEO of Infinity Group, said: “Kevin joins Infinity Group at a key stage in our growth journey. Our focus this year is on consolidation and developing IP that meets the shifting requirements of our clients. As organisations seek to supercharge automation with AI and unlock the power and potential of their data, trusted technology partners will be crucial.”

Cato Networks: The firm was featured in Channel Moves last week with a senior EMEA appointment, and has followed that up with the arrival of Karl Soderlund as its global channel chief. His extensive CV includes time at Imperva, Aruba Networks, HP, Fortinet and Cisco. “We welcome Karl as our new global channel chief at Cato Networks,” said Nick Fan, vice-president of global sales at Cato Networks. “His extensive experience and proven track record in driving and expanding global partner programs will be invaluable as we continue to scale as a company.”

Nile: The enterprise network solutions player has welcomed industry veteran Hemant Chaskar as its chief information security officer (CISO). He will be responsible for helping the firm develop its roadmap, which includes its Campus Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution.

Prior to his appointment, Chaskar has held roles in the security industry for the past 10 years, including acting as CISO at Mojo Networks, principal security architect at Arista Networks, head of cloud security at Aruba Networks and HPE, and chief of product and platform security at Exabeam. “Given his diverse experience, adding someone like Hemant to your executive team is almost like adding three or four different team members,” said Pankaj Patel, CEO and co-founder of Nile.