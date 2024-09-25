Watt takes Infinigate Group board position

It’s hard to turn your back on the channel, and the chance to renew involvement in distribution has drawn Graeme Watt back into a distie boardroom.

The former Softcat CEO has taken a position as president of the board at the Infinigate Group, where he will get the chance to bring his years of experience to bear and advise the distributor on its growth strategy group.

Watt’s remit includes overseeing the strategic development of Infinigate and assisting the leadership team with hitting its goals. He was selected by the distributor and its majority owners, Bridgepoint.

Watt is no stranger to distribution, and prior to his stint at Softcat, he held senior roles at Tech Data and Avnet.

“I am delighted to assume leadership for Infinigate’s board of directors and help steer a very successful business through its next phase of expansion” he said. “There is a considerable opportunity for specialist, added-value cyber security platforms, and Infinigate has the expertise, business know-how and market reach to succeed.”

Watt joins at a time when Infinigate is looking to build on momentum and improve its market position. The firm outlined its plans for fiscal ’24 earlier this year, with the emphasis on widening channel relationships, particularly with system integrators and adding more vendors to the roster.

During the past financial year, the firm also deepened the focus on generating software and services recurring revenue. Software sales accounted for 70% of total sales, and software-as-a-service revenues improved by 25% year-on-year.