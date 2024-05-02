Sophos adds Infinigate to UK distie roster

Distributor Infinigate has been actively adding vendors to its roster over the past few months and has now been handed a chance to make an impact with Sophos. Infinigate will be given access to the vendor’s portfolio of managed services and endpoint, network, email and cloud security products.

“Infinigate has a strong track record as a pan-EMEA distributor specialising in total cyber security solutions,” said Gerard Allison, senior vice-president for sales, EMEA, at Sophos.

“This agreement will enable us to scale our operations in the region, offering greater support for MSPs that are looking to protect themselves and customers from ever-increasing cyber threats.

“The availability of our portfolio of innovative solutions, including Sophos Managed Risk, which is a worldwide vulnerability and attack surface management service, will enable channel partners to offer multi-layered protection to their customers and scale their business,” he added.

Partners that start working with Infinigate will have access to Sophos’ newly launched Partner Care programme, which provides a 24x7 team of experts who deal with non-sales-related questions and operational support.

John Mitchell, channel director EMEA North at Sophos, said that it viewed distribution as a key part of its channel go-to-market strategy and was looking to Infinigate to “expand our partner reach”.

Justin Griffiths, managing director of Infinigate UK&I, said that adding Sophos to its portfolio was a feather in its cap: “Sophos is an important addition to our UK portfolio of cyber security solutions, complementing and further enhancing our offering, building on our 20+ years’ successful relationship across Europe.

“We are looking forward to supporting our channel partners and MSPs in taking advantage of this great growth opportunity by providing a dedicated team of Sophos specialists and an award-winning MSP platform. Whether partners are looking to grow their traditional Sophos business, or their secure cloud offering, then our extensive dedicated Sophos team of pre-sales, post-sales, solutions architects, marketing and business development people will work with partners to leverage the double-digit growth opportunity in the market,” he added.

Infinigate has added security vendors to the roster already this year, including IronScales in April and Auvik back in January.

The distributor has also been increasing the support it can offer partners. Last month, it cut the ribbon on its Digital Connect portal to provide tools to help partners digitise their business.

“Digitisation is a real game-changer for the channel in terms of the way technology is purchased and consumed. Through ID Connect, Infinigate offers a best-in-class platform with tried and tested, consolidated digital workflows,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group.

“Our goal is to drive growth for the channel thanks to efficient customer lifecycle management, so that end customers, resellers and vendors can benefit from the IT subscription consumption model and quickly adapt to changing market conditions. One of the next big opportunities for channel partners will be artificial intelligence, we are currently working on,” he added.