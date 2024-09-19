Also Cloud UK and Infinigate expand security rosters

Security continues to be a growth market for the channel, with both distributors and resellers operating in that area benefitting from sustained demand.

As a result, the volume of distie and security vendor signings has remained a constant this year, as both parties look to widen their reach and deepen the services and technologies on offer.

The latest examples of that process in action come from Infinigate and Also Cloud UK, who have expanded their respective vendor rosters with the addition of security players to increase channel sales in the EMEA and UK.

Also Cloud UK is adding Kaspersky products to its marketplace to give UK resellers the option of selling them to customers.

It marks a further expansion of the marketplace, which launched in April 2023, and has been expanding in both vendor offerings and numbers of participating partners.

Tim de Groot, general manager for Kaspersky UKI, Benelux and the Nordics, said it was aiming to get in front of more managed service providers as a result of the move.

“This alliance will equip MSPs with the advanced tools and cutting-edge protection they need to stay ahead of today’s increasingly complex and evolving cyber threats,” he said. “By integrating our security solutions into their marketplace, we are able to offer MSPs greater flexibility and accessibility, ensuring that our cutting-edge technologies are readily available to a broader range of businesses.”