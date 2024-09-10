Infinigate Cloud strikes N-able marketplace partnership

Infinigate has extended a partnership with N-able to add more support and secure cloud solutions for managed service providers (MSPs).

The distributor’s Infinigate Cloud business unit is working with MSP specialist N-able to provide remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service and security solutions.

Those offerings will be delivered across the UK and Ireland via the Infinigate Cloud marketplace, as well as in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, chief growth officer and Infinigate Cloud managing director, said N-able’s tools would be a valuable addition to its marketplace.

“Their solutions complement our existing portfolio, and we are confident that they will add value to our partners and their customers. We look forward to working with N-able to help our partners grow their cloud businesses and deliver exceptional service to their customers,” he said.

The plan is to start by making a select number of options available to MSPs, including N-sight, an RMM platform, and Cove Data Protection, a cloud-first backup and disaster recovery solution for servers, workstations and Microsoft 365. More tools are expected to be added to the list later in the year.

From an N-able perspective, the distributor is enabling the firm to widen its geographical reach and get more MSPs using its products.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Infinigate Cloud and bring our solutions to a wider audience, thanks to their fast-growing marketplace, an essential component of the SaaS route to market for MSPs and resellers,” said Thomas Witting, senior director of global distribution sales at N-able.

“Our goal is to empower our partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and the Infinigate Cloud marketplace will provide them with a seamless and flexible way to access, manage and scale our solutions,” he added.

Earlier this year, the distributor outlined its growth ambitions and indicated that working with MSPs to cover areas like security would drive growth. The channel player identified expanding its relationships, particularly with systems integrators, as one of the methods it could use to extend its reach.

Speaking in May, Ferrand-Ajchenbaum said the prospects for the fiscal year were strong, and that it had a clear strategy.

“We’ll fuel and support our channel and vendor partner growth over the year ahead, through joint targeting of new opportunities guided by our smart data analysis and related lead generation engine,” he said.

“We have a considerable opportunity with Infinigate Cloud services and our digital services hub to expand our MSP and MSSP [managed security service provider] coverage in a highly dynamic market that is investing in cyber security as a priority, and where demand for managed IT services is rising, as complexity increases and organisations seek expertise.

In its last fiscal year, the distributor improved revenues across Europe and continued to increase its services business. During the financial year, the firm deepened its focus on generating software and services recurring revenue. Software sales accounted for 70% of total sales, and SaaS revenues improved by 25% year on year.