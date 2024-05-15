megaflopp - stock.adobe.com
Infinigate outlines ambitions for fiscal year
Distributor keen to expand channel relationships and increase activity with managed service provider community
Channel player Infinigate has shared its growth ambitions for the year ahead, with a focus on widening its channel base and deepening relationships with the global system integrator community.
The distributor, specialising in security, cloud and networking, delivered growth in the year ended in March, and it’s looking to keep that going in its current fiscal period.
The firm indicated that last year it generated growth across Europe, although economic conditions meant it was lower than the double-digit levels achieved in the MEA region.
During the financial year, the firm also deepened the focus on generating software and services recurring revenue. Software sales accounted for 70% of total sales, and software-as-a-service revenues improved by 25% year-on-year.
Expanding the vendor portfolio was also a key plank of the strategy, with the distie keeping that going by recently adding Sophos and IronScales to the roster in the UK.
The firm also introduced its Financial Services offering last year to help partners unlock spending from budget-constrained customers.
The introduction of Infinigate’s ID Connect offering, providing access to training, support and the distie’s cloud platform, have also helped, with the platform supporting 6,000 communications service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs), and generating $200m in annual recurring revenue.
Bolstering partnerships
Added to that list of areas of focus this fiscal year will be a determined effort by Infinigate to bolster partnerships with the system integrator channel and continue to build up relationships with managed service providers.
“Infinigate’s clear goal is to achieve global coverage,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of Infinigate Group. “Over the year ahead, Infinigate will expand both organically and acquisitively, widening its EMEA footprint and building on its unique offering, centred on cyber security specialism, as a trusted advisor to channel partners.
“We are targeting a revenue of €5bn for the financial year 2027-2028, intercepting the ongoing growth of the cyber security market, boosted by the company’s strategic programmes and initiatives,” he added.
The feeling among senior management at the distributor is that the MSP market and security are both growing and working in their favour.
Infinigate’s chief growth officer, Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, said the prospects for the fiscal year were strong, and that it had a clear strategy.
“We’ll fuel and support our channel and vendor partner growth over the year ahead, through joint targeting of new opportunities guided by our smart data analysis and related lead generation engine,” he said.
“We have a considerable opportunity with Infinigate cloud services and our digital services hub to expand our MSP and MSSP coverage in a highly dynamic market that is investing in cyber security as a priority, and where demand for managed IT services is rising, as complexity increases and organisations seek expertise.”