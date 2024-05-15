Infinigate outlines ambitions for fiscal year

Channel player Infinigate has shared its growth ambitions for the year ahead, with a focus on widening its channel base and deepening relationships with the global system integrator community.

The distributor, specialising in security, cloud and networking, delivered growth in the year ended in March, and it’s looking to keep that going in its current fiscal period.

The firm indicated that last year it generated growth across Europe, although economic conditions meant it was lower than the double-digit levels achieved in the MEA region.

During the financial year, the firm also deepened the focus on generating software and services recurring revenue. Software sales accounted for 70% of total sales, and software-as-a-service revenues improved by 25% year-on-year.

Expanding the vendor portfolio was also a key plank of the strategy, with the distie keeping that going by recently adding Sophos and IronScales to the roster in the UK.

The firm also introduced its Financial Services offering last year to help partners unlock spending from budget-constrained customers.

The introduction of Infinigate’s ID Connect offering, providing access to training, support and the distie’s cloud platform, have also helped, with the platform supporting 6,000 communications service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs), and generating $200m in annual recurring revenue.