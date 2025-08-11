Will CDPs deliver on the marketing promise of personalisation?

Businesses have long chased the promise of a single customer view. As far back as 1999, a group of suppliers, including Oracle and Siebel, backed the Customer Profile Exchange (CPEX) standard, aiming to offer businesses a “holistic view” of online consumers. But the initiative was quickly mired in complexity and privacy concerns, highlighting a challenge that still persists today.

While the idea of unified customer insight has long been used to sell software, few businesses have ever truly realised a single view that proves consistently useful across departments. So why is the customer data platform, or CDP, any different?

The rise of CDPs, on the surface at least, feels like another attempt to sell software to, again, try to deliver on that personalisation vision. According to the CDP Institute, the global CDP market was valued at over $7bn in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% through 2028. Does this rapid expansion reflect the increasing pressure on organisations to personalise engagement and optimise customer journeys in real time? The CDP Institute suggests CDPs are a strategic investment within the broader customer experience and digital transformation remit.

Suppliers at the forefront of the market include Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle, Twilio Segment, Tealium and Microsoft, each bringing varying strengths in data integration, real-time orchestration, and artificial intelligence (AI) enablement. Meanwhile, platforms such as Zoho appeal to mid-sized organisations seeking more unified and perhaps more cost-effective customer engagement suites.

An integrated system capable of stitching together data from dozens of channels and sources, CDPs are certainly being touted as the tool that delivers on the promise of a single view – but faster, smarter and more relevant customer experiences? Wasn’t that the sales patter for customer relationship management (CRM) platforms?

The shift from CRM to CDP While CRM systems have long been the operational heart of sales and service teams, they were never designed to track customer behaviour across multiple touchpoints. CDPs have, by design, emerged to fill that gap. “A CRM system would be like a data source for a CDP. It serves a different purpose,” says Joe Stanhope, vice-president and principal analyst at Forrester. “The CDP’s job is really to create a centralised view of the customer that is resolved at the customer level, contains a complete profile of that customer, and makes it accessible and actionable in a timely manner.” Many organisations underestimate the complexity of integration, identity resolution and governance. If your CDP can’t connect to your existing systems or act on data in real time, it becomes just another silo. Paul O’Sullivan, Salesforce It is this ability to activate data across marketing, sales, service and beyond that defines the new generation of CDPs. Suppliers such as SAP and Oracle are positioning CDPs as intelligent systems that not only unify data, but also apply AI to personalise experiences and drive customer growth at scale. For enterprise software providers rooted in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and transactional systems, adding a CDP layer is part of a broader strategy to connect back-office stability with front-office agility. But it’s not all plain sailing. There’s a lot of hype around CDPs – and a fair amount of confusion. Salesforce is among those that promote CDPs as real-time engines for harmonising and activating customer data, going beyond traditional CRMs to enable smarter, context-aware engagement. Yet many organisations are still underestimating the complexity of CDP integration and activation, something that Paul O’Sullivan, chief technology officer for the UK and Ireland at Salesforce, at least notes. He says the biggest gap he is seeing among customers is readiness. “Many organisations underestimate the complexity of integration, identity resolution and governance,” he says. “If your CDP can’t connect to your existing systems or act on data in real time, it becomes just another silo.” Despite the overall promise of CDPs, this remains a real concern. Many organisations invest before truly understanding what they need. “You don’t want to shoot first and then aim,” says Forrester’s Stanhope. “CDPs are too expensive and take too many resources to make it up as you go along. My first question to every client I talk to is, ‘What are your use cases?’” Stanhope adds that organisations need to be sure how they are going to use it before even thinking of talking to any suppliers. “If this thing dropped out of the sky right now for free, and it worked perfectly, what would you do?” asks Stanhope. Organisations are littered with software applications and features that have promised much but not really helped the business or organisation do what it had hoped in the first place. This lack of clarity often stems from the myth that a CDP is a plug-and-play solution. “It’s a garbage in, garbage out situation,” warns Stanhope, adding that even with an off-the-shelf platform, organisations must tackle deep integration, ongoing data hygiene and internal collaboration. Suvish Viswanathan, head of marketing at Zoho Europe, agrees. “A key misconception is that digitisation tools alone will solve all challenges,” he says. “In reality, successful unification and activation of customer data require strategic planning, continuous improvement and alignment across the entire organisation, from executives to frontline teams.” He adds: “Organisations often struggle due to poor data quality, complex integrations between legacy and modern systems, and internal silos that prevent a complete customer view.” A key misconception is that digitisation tools alone will solve all challenges. In reality, successful unification and activation of customer data require strategic planning, continuous improvement and alignment across the entire organisation Suvish Viswanathan, Zoho Europe There is a sense of déjà vu here. How many times have we heard that organisations buy a software platform to do X without really sorting out their underlying data management first?