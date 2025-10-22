Singapore unveils efforts to govern agentic AI, prepare for post-quantum era

Singapore is looking to govern the use of the next wave of powerful technologies through new efforts that address the risks and opportunities of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Speaking at the Singapore International Cyber Week, Singapore’s minister for digital development and information Josephine Teo said the world is living through an extraordinary moment in technology that demands a shift from “reactive regulation to proactive preparation when their implications cannot be fully predicted”.

She announced new resources by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) to help organisations secure the use of AI agents that can act autonomously, and to guide the transition to quantum-safe encryption.

“Both technologies offer tremendous promise, but they also pose serious risks," Teo told an audience of developers, cyber security practitioners and policymakers. “It will take collective will, wisdom and action to govern these technologies before they govern us.”

Teo noted that while AI agents have the ability to not only analyse and recommend but also decide and take action, serving as a teammate that amplifies human abilities, they also raise questions of accountability, where systems malfunction and humans lose control.

To address this, CSA has released an addendum to its guidelines on securing AI systems, specifically focused on the unique risks of agentic AI. The document, open for public consultation until 31 December 2025, provides practical controls for system owners and outlines how to assess risks by mapping out workflows where threat actors could exploit vulnerabilities.

In her address, Teo highlighted Singapore’s efforts in building trust in agentic AI, which includes a Government Technology Agency (GovTech) framework for mapping agentic AI risks and prescribing safeguards; the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) AI Verify toolkit, which has been enhanced to cover generative AI’s unique risks; and a sandbox initiative with Google Cloud that lets agencies test and evaluate agentic systems.

Singapore also takes a sectoral approach to AI governance, ensuring that governance measures are proportionate to risks. For example, financial decisions affecting livelihoods receive more scrutiny compared to entertainment recommendations while medical diagnoses demand higher validation standards than logistics optimisation.

“Across our regulated sectors, we follow the principle that the higher the autonomy, the stronger the assurance needed,” Teo said. “Most importantly, humans remain ultimately responsible.”

The second major technological shift is quantum computing, which Teo said will “fundamentally change how we think about trust, especially in cryptography and secure communications”.

While quantum computing holds the key to breakthroughs in drug discovery and financial modelling, it could also break current encryption methods, potentially compromising everything from national security to financial transactions.

To prepare for this, CSA has launched two new resources for public consultation, a quantum-safe handbook and the Quantum Readiness Index, building on Singapore’s additional S$295m investment into quantum technologies in 2024.

The quantum-safe handbook, developed with GovTech, IMDA and industry partners, provides guidance for organisations, particularly critical infrastructure owners, on preparing for the transition to quantum-safe cryptography.

The Quantum Readiness Index is a self-assessment tool to help organisations gauge their preparedness and prioritise actions.

“While there is growing awareness of the quantum threat, few organisations have embarked on quantum-safe migration,” Teo noted, adding that the new resources will help to plug this gap by providing specific guidance.

Recognising that neither AI nor quantum technology respects borders, Teo singled out the need for international cooperation. “A breakthrough in quantum computing anywhere affects encryption everywhere. A vulnerability in one country’s systems can cascade globally,” she said.

She pointed to Singapore’s efforts to create interoperable governance frameworks, such as aligning the AI Verify toolkit with international standards like the G7 Hiroshima AI Process principles and embedding governance principles into digital economy agreements with countries like Australia and the UK.

“The age of agentic AI is upon us, and the time for quantum-safe preparation is now,” Teo said. “By working together with a sense of urgency and purpose, we will learn faster and better our chances of success.”