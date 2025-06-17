Microsoft declares era of logical qubits

Microsoft has declared the end of an era of noisy, error-prone quantum machines as it channels its vast resources towards building a fault-tolerant quantum computer designed to work with artificial intelligence (AI) and classical high-performance computing (HPC).

In an interview with Computer Weekly in Singapore, top executives from Microsoft’s quantum team outlined a strategy that relies on a breakthrough in a new type of qubit, a commitment to being an open platform player, and the power of AI to make quantum programming accessible to everyone.

Zulfi Alam, corporate vice-president of quantum at Microsoft, noted that the industry is at a major inflection point. “More of our colleagues are recognising that the era of NISQ [noisy intermediate-scale quantum] is more or less over, and it’s going to be the era of logical qubits,” he said.

This shift from NISQ systems to stable, error-corrected logical qubits is central to Microsoft’s work in quantum computing. The company’s confidence is bolstered by a 17-year research effort into the technology, a high-risk, high-reward endeavour that it believes has finally paid off. This has culminated in the creation of the Majorana 1 chip, which uses a new state of matter by splitting electrons to form qubits that are inherently protected from environmental noise.

“Quantum machines don’t have good fidelity because their states are not stable,” Alam said. “But when you split electrons into two halves, you’re forcing a protected state which will not be disturbed. We’ve changed the problem to where you get it right once, and just like you would with any other memory circuit, step and repeat,” he explained, highlighting the technology’s potential for scalability.

This progress has been validated by the US government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa), which selected Microsoft as one of two companies for the final phase of its programme to deliver a fault-tolerant prototype quantum computer.

Despite its progress, Microsoft does not see quantum computers as a replacement for classical machines. Instead, it envisions a hybrid model where quantum processing units act as powerful accelerators for specific problems, working alongside classical CPUs and graphics processing units.

“The quantum machine is not a standalone quantum entity,” Alam said. “It has a very powerful supercomputer sitting right next to it to control the quantum machine. It also needs an AI engine to orchestrate the workflows.”

This integration is key to democratising the technology. Srinivas Prasad Suga, vice-president for quantum and AI at Microsoft, said the goal is to abstract the complexities of quantum physics by leveraging AI, specifically tools like GitHub Copilot, to translate natural language prompts into complex quantum circuits.

“So, when you say, ‘design a new catalyst that helps increase yield by XYZ’, the AI will then design the workflow,” Alam explained, adding that the system will discern which parts of the problem run best on classical or quantum hardware, execute the computations, and synthesise the results for the user.