Noisy quantum hardware could crack RSA-2048 in seven days

A researcher from the Google Quantum AI research team has estimated that a quantum computer with less than a million noisy qubits could undermine the security of RSA-2048 encryption that secures everything from web communications to financial transactions.

In a research paper, quantum software engineer Craig Gidney said: “I estimate that a 2048 bit RSA integer could be factored in less than a week by a quantum computer with less than a million noisy qubits.”

The research paper demonstrates the need to move beyond RSA-2048 quickly as quantum computing become more powerful.

While a million qubit system may seem a long way off, the fact that RSA-2028 encrypted data can be cracked in a week means that once such systems are available, hackers would be able to decrypt stolen data, potentially revealing bank card and other personally identifiable information far quicker.

There are industry-wide efforts underway to migrate away from RSA-2048 to quantum-safe encryption.

Preparing for quantum safe cryptography Earlier in May, the Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition (PQCC) released a roadmap covering the steps IT leaders need to take to migrate over from RSA-2048 to a PQC standard. Among the preparatory steps the PQCC recommends is a relevancy assessment covering the migration timeline, the shelf-life of data, and threat timelines. The assessment includes an understanding of the risks, such as the attack surface, what systems are likely to malfunction, the criticality and sensitivity of data and interdependencies with other organisations.

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology has ratified a number of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards. Financial institutions face pressure from regulators to replace RSA-2048 encryption by 2035 and migrate fully over to quantum safe encryption standards to protect banking transactions.