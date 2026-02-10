Singapore mounts largest ever cyber operation to oust APT actor

Singapore’s cyber security authorities have revealed details of an eleven-month, multi-agency campaign to purge an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor from the networks of the country’s four major telecoms operators.

Codenamed Operation Cyber Guardian, the effort is Singapore’s largest coordinated cyber incident response to date. It was launched to counter UNC3886, a threat group that had successfully breached the perimeter defences of M1, Simba Telecom, Singtel and StarHub.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) disclosed on 9 February 2026 that the threat actor had used a zero-day exploit to bypass perimeter firewalls and deployed rootkits to maintain persistent, undetected access.

While the attackers managed to exfiltrate a small amount of technical data believed to be network-related information intended to further their operational reach, authorities confirmed there is no evidence that customer records or sensitive personal data were accessed.